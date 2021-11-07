John Higgins made a startling admission that he has "not really got it at this level" after succumbing to another final-frame defeat at the English Open on Sunday.

The Scot threw away a two-frame lead to lose 9-8 to Neil Robertson, just three weeks on from his defeat to Mark Allen in the Northern Ireland Open final by the same score.

The 46-year-old, who is considered one of the greats of the sport after winning four world titles, suggested his powers were waning after suffering more heartbreak in Milton Keynes.

“I think this afternoon I was a little bit tired," Higgins said. "But Neil made me tired. I felt like I was Mowgli out of the Jungle Book, with the snake putting you to sleep.

“He’s such an unbelievable player and I was actually nearly sleeping, just the way he was continually banging the back of the pockets.

“I went back to the room, had an hour’s sleep, I woke up, didn’t know where I was… and then I felt a wee bit more energised and tonight I came out and played pretty well.

“But I think the last two finals show I’ve not really got it at this level. I’ve not got it,” before the crowd interrupted him with cries of support.

Higgins had booked his spot in the showdown by winning the final three frames against Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-finals.

- - -

