The Home Nations Series continues with the 2022 English Open, with a stellar cast set to descend on Essex. Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump are among the headline acts, with Neil Robertson, Mark Selby, John Higgins, Mark Williams and recent Scottish Open champion Gary Wilson among those also in attendance.

A spree of surprises at the start of the 2022-23 season mean the majority of the tour's big names are waiting for a win. O'Sullivan has two triumphs to his name, albeit non-ranking titles at the Hong Kong Masters and Champion of Champions, while none of the other aforementioned players have had anything to celebrate – save for Robertson winning the World Mixed Doubles with Mink Nutcharut.

Mark Allen, winner of two of the last three rankings events, leads the one-year list comfortably after his UK Championship and Northern Ireland Open titles, while Wilson is up to fifth following his surprise run to the trophy in Edinburgh.

It leaves the likes of O'Sullivan, Selby, Robertson and Higgins scrambling for a decent run at a ranking event to guarantee entry for next year's Players Championship, and preserve their world ranking. So why not turn it on at the English Open, the last tournament before the tour breaks for the festive period?

When is the English Open 2022? And where?

The 2022 English Open takes place from December 12-18 at Brentwood Centre, Brentwood.

How to watch the English Open 2022?

In the UK and across Europe, the English Open will be shown live and exclusive on Eurosport, Eurosport’s digital platforms and You can watch every shot ad-free on discovery+.

Jimmy White, Alan McManus and Neal Foulds are among the pundits who will provide analysis before, during and after the afternoon and evening sessions.

Daily reports and news will be published online at eurosport.co.uk.

English Open 2022 schedule and results

Pre-qualifiers

Monday 12 December

13:00

Marco Fu [100] v Lewis Ullah (a)

Callum Beresford (a) v Ryan Thomerson [111]

First round

Monday 12 December

10:00

Barry Hawkins [9] v Rod Lawler [107]

Mark Selby [4] v Noppon Saengkham [33]

Zhao Xintong [7] v Allan Taylor [122]

Yan Bingtao [15] v Ashley Hugill [104]

13:00

Neil Robertson [1] v Andrew Pagett [86]

John Higgins [5] v Gerard Greene [78]

15:00

Jack Lisowski [12] v Sean O'Sullivan [102]

Shaun Murphy [13] v Anthony Hamilton [40]

Judd Trump [3] v Jackson Page [67]

Luca Brecel [11] v Mark Joyce [56]

19:00

Stuart Bingham [14] v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [53]

Mark Allen [10] v Mitchell Mann [71]

Ronnie O'Sullivan [2] v Ben Mertens [99]

20:00

Ryan Day [16] v Asjad Iqbal [127]

Mark Williams [8] v Matthew Stevens [59]

Kyren Wilson [6] v Reanne Evans [113]

Tuesday 13 December

13:00

Jimmy Robertson [24] v TBC

15:00

Matthew Selt [25] v TBC

Second round

Full draw to follow - only matches scheduled currently listed

Monday 12 December

19:00

Ricky Walden [17] v Liam Highfield [43]

20:00

Ken Doherty [110] v Jamie Jones [27]

Tuesday 13 December

10:00

Robert Milkins [28] v Julien Leclercq [119]

13:00

Wu Yize [68] v Cao Yupeng [65]

15:00

Michael White [89] v Anthony McGill [20]

19:00

Ali Carter [21] v Chen Zifan [94]

Mark Davis [60] v Scott Donaldson [48]

20:00

Pang Junxu [54] v Hossein Vafaei [18]

Martin Gould [39] v Gary Wilson [31]

- -

