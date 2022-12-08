Ronnie O'Sullivan, Neil Robertson and Mark Allen can reflect on 2022 as a year when they stamped their authority on snooker's biggest prizes – the talented triumvirate winning nine of the 20 major titles on offer.

The 21st and final event of the green baize calendar begins with the English Open hosted by the Brentwood Centre in Essex on Monday as world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan makes a triumphant return home live on Eurosport

He also partnered women's world champion Mink Nutcharut to lift the inaugural World Mixed Doubles at the outset of the new 2022/23 season in September.

Mark Allen has arguably been the form man of the new campaign.

The moment Neil Robertson won the Masters

He lost 10-7 to Ryan Day in the British Open final, but was not to be denied a trophy as the Antrim man defended the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast ahead of recovering a 6-1 deficit against Ding Junhui in a rousing 10-7 UK Championship final triumph

Joe Perry lifted his first major ranking title with a 9-5 win over Judd Trump in the Welsh Open final , but Trump quickly recovered in careering to the Turkish Masters crown with a 10-4 win over Matthew Selt in Antalya.

'It's there!' - Watch the moment Perry clinches Welsh Open title with win over Trump

The moment Allen ended his wait for a UK Championship title

2022 Multiple tournament winners

4. Neil Robertson (Aus) – Masters, Players Championship, Tour Championship, World Mixed Doubles

3. Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) – World Championship, Hong Kong Masters, Champion of Champions

2. Mark Allen (NI) – Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship

2022 tournament winners

Masters – Alexandra Palace, London (9-16 Jan) – Neil Robertson (Aus) 10-4 Barry Hawkins (Eng)

10-4 Barry Hawkins (Eng) Shoot Out – Morningside Arena, Leicester (20-23 Jan) – Hossein Vafaei (Irn) 1-0 Mark Williams (Wal)

1-0 Mark Williams (Wal) German Masters – Tempodrom, Berlin (26-30 Jan) – Zhao Xintong (Chn) 9-0 Yan Bingtao (Chn)

9-0 Yan Bingtao (Chn) Championship League – Morningside Arena, Leicester (20 Dec-4 Feb) – John Higgins (Sco) 3-2 Stuart Bingham (Eng)

3-2 Stuart Bingham (Eng) Players Championship – Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton (7-13 Feb) – Neil Robertson (Aus) 10-5 Barry Hawkins (Eng)

10-5 Barry Hawkins (Eng) European Masters – Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (21-27 Feb) – Fan Zhengyi (Chn) 10-9 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

10-9 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) Welsh Open – Celtic Manor Resort, Newport (28 Feb-6 Mar) – Joe Perry (Eng) 9-5 Judd Trump (Eng)

9-5 Judd Trump (Eng) Turkish Masters – Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel, Antalya (7 Mar-13 Mar) – Judd Trump (Eng) 10-4 Matthew Selt (Eng)

10-4 Matthew Selt (Eng) Gibraltar Open – Europa Point Sports Complex, Gibraltar (24-26 Mar) – Robert Milkins (Eng) 4-2 Kyren Wilson (Eng)

4-2 Kyren Wilson (Eng) Tour Championship – Venue Cymru, Llandudno (28 Mar-3 Apr) – Neil Robertson (Aus) 10-9 John Higgins (Sco)

10-9 John Higgins (Sco) World Championship – Crucible Theatre, Sheffield (16 Apr-2 May) – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 18-13 Judd Trump (Eng)

18-13 Judd Trump (Eng) Championship League – Morningside Arena, Leicester (28 Jun-29 Jul) – Luca Brecel (Bel) 3-1 Lu Ning (Chn)

3-1 Lu Ning (Chn) European Masters – Stadthalle Fürth, Fürth (16-21 Aug) – Kyren Wilson (ENG) 9-3 Barry Hawkins (ENG)

9-3 Barry Hawkins (ENG) World Mixed Doubles – Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (24-25 Sep) –

Neil Robertson (Aus) & Mink Nutcharut (Tha) 4-2 Mark Selby (Eng) & Rebecca Kenna (Eng)

4-2 Mark Selby (Eng) & Rebecca Kenna (Eng) British Open – Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes (26 Sep-2 Oct) – Ryan Day (Wal) 10-7 Mark Allen (NI)

10-7 Mark Allen (NI) Hong Kong Masters – Hong Kong Coliseum, Hong Kong (6-9 Oct) – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 6-4 Marco Fu (HK)

6-4 Marco Fu (HK) Northern Ireland Open – Waterfront Hall, Belfast (16-23 Oct) – Mark Allen (NI) 9-4 Zhou Yuelong (Chn)

9-4 Zhou Yuelong (Chn) Champion of Champions – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton (31 Oct-6 Nov) – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng ) 10-6 Judd Trump (Eng)

) 10-6 Judd Trump (Eng) UK Championship – Barbican, York (12 Nov-20 Nov) – Mark Allen (NI) 10-7 Ding Junhui (Chn)

10-7 Ding Junhui (Chn) Scottish Open – Meadowbank Sports Centre, Edinburgh (28 Nov-4 Dec) – Gary Wilson (Eng) 9-2 Joe O'Connor (Eng)

