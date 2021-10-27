Fraser Patrick produced a brilliant recovery from 3-1 down to complete a 5-3 win over 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham in the European Masters qualifying round on Wednesday night in Cannock.

Bingham – who lost 9-7 to Judd Trump in the 2017 final of the event – compiled breaks of 82 and 67 to move 3-1 clear, but was left stunned as world number 115 Patrick reeled off four straight frames to reach the final stages (22-27 February 2022) at the Stadthalle Fürth in Germany.

Patrick hit runs of 55 and 80 to record his second win on the tour since regaining his professional card at Q School during the summer.

He is due to face Hossein Vafaei in the last 64 of the English Open next week.

World number 92 Louis Heathcote ended women's world champion Reanne Evans' European Masters campaign with a 5-2 win that saw him contribute breaks of 65 and 78.

Kurt Maflin produced a powerhouse break of 141 in the third frame of a 5-2 victory over Allan Taylor with the Norwegian player winning the final three frames on their contest.

European Masters qualifying round

Jak Jones 5-2 Ken Doherty

5-2 Ken Doherty Fraser Patrick 5-3 Stuart Bingham

5-3 Stuart Bingham Louis Heathcote 5-2 Reanne Evans

5-2 Reanne Evans Kurt Maflin 5-2 Allan Taylor

5-2 Allan Taylor Xiao Guodong 5-0 Lukas Kleckers

5-0 Lukas Kleckers Craig Steadman 4-5 Andy Hicks

Mark Davis 5-3 Robert Milkins

5-3 Robert Milkins James Cahill vw/o Soheil Vahedi

Zhou Yuelong 5-2 Jimmy White

5-2 Jimmy White David Lilley 2-5 Gao Yang

Jamie O'Neill 5-1 Hammad Miah

5-1 Hammad Miah Jack Lisowski 5-2 Simon Lichtenberg

