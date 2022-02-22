Mark Selby has revealed he will be consulting a doctor in his ongoing battle with depression while he attempts to defend his European Masters title in Milton Keynes.

The world champion and world no 1 was in fine form in a 5-3 victory over Indian Open winner Matthew Selt in his opening match on Monday at the season's 11th ranking event.

After watching Selt compile 113 in the first frame, Selby responded with breaks of 70, 79, 69, 128 and 58 to secure a meeting with Welsh Open champion Jordan Brown on Tuesday afternoon (2:30pm LIVE on Eurosport) at the Marshall Arena.

The Leicester professional made the decision to speak out after consulting his wife Vicky about the best way to move forward.

“I am up and down, there are still more bad days than good," said Selby, who lifted the European Masters title last season with a 9-8 win over Martin Gould.

That’s what I’m working on, to turn that around. I am doing online sessions with a doctor from London. I have one tomorrow morning. I am trying, and that’s the main thing.

“For years I have been struggling, on and off. Vicky said to me I should just come out and say it. I have never been one to expect sympathy from people, that wasn’t why I did it.

"We were on the way home from the Masters, we stopped at motorway services and Vicky went inside to get a coffee

“I was sitting in the car, staring into space, and realised I couldn’t carry on like this, botting it all up, I needed to get it out there.

"If I had said it all in an interview I probably would have broken down, so I thought it was better to say it on social media. Since saying that I feel better. Half the battle is won by speaking out. There is still a long way to go and I am working on that with the doctor."

The 38-year-old has claimed 20 ranking titles and three Masters since turning professional in 1999 in a glorious career that has seen him earn almost £7m from tournament play alone.

Selby is adamant he is putting snooker success behind his bid for better mental health.

“I have a different perspective on snooker now," he said.

I put my health first. Obviously, I try my hardest in every match, but it doesn’t matter as much whether I win or lose. The main thing is to get myself better and get on to the right track, and snooker is secondary.

"I still love the game and still want to play, if I can still compete without feeling it’s too much mentally, then I will carry on. But I’m taking it one day and one match at a time.”

