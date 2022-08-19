Barry Hawkins produced a golden performance to beat Judd Trump 5-3 to set up a semi-final showdown with Mark Williams at the European Masters.

The loss comes after Trump suffered an almighty scare against Farakh Ajaib in the third round at the Stadthalle Furth in Furth. The 2019 world champion required snookers in the final frame to avoid a huge shock and was the beneficiary of a fortunate in-off against Ajaib to avoid the ignominy of defeat against the amateur, but was still far from his best in the quarter-final.

Hawkins quickly established a two-frame advantage against an out-of-sorts Trump. The Bristolian got his hand on the table early in the first frame but missed a fairly rudimentary red. While it took multiple visits, The Hawk drew blood first. A run of 69 soon gave the world No. 12 a two-frame lead.

Trump has been far from his best in Furth this week, and the third frame saw another mistake, going in-off when potting the blue to give Hawkins the opportunity to apply further scoreboard pressure. However, Hawkins would allow Trump back in, and the Bristolian would emerge from a safety battle to cut the arrears.

Runs of 64 and 72 in frame four and 60 in frame five would re-set the initiative in the 32-year-old Trump’s favour. Or so it seemed.

Hawkins, who beat Aaron Hill, Stuart Carrington and Robert Milkins on his way to the quarter-finals, hit his stride when it mattered, as back-to-back centuries – a 129 and 110 - put him within one frame of the semi-finals.

It was a hit and hope from Trump following a safety exchange in the seventh frame that had left the reds scattered, allowing Hawkins to compile the second of those centuries. Another errant shot at the start of the eighth frame gave the world No. 12 the opportunity to seal his place in the semi-finals. It was a chance he duly took, compiling a 92.

He will face Mark Williams in the semi-finals. The Class of 92 grandee lost just one frame over the course of Friday, beating Zhou Yuelong 5-0 in round three and then Jamie Jones 5-1 at the quarter-final stage. Williams will contest the 62nd ranking event semi-final of his career as he chases a 25th ranking event win.

