Mark Allen gave his immediate reaction to his stunning win over Judd Trump at the Northern Ireland Open and said he was grateful for his "unbelievable fortune".

The local favourite in Belfast delighted the home fans with a wild comeback win over the three-time reigning champion as he roared to victory from three frames down.

It was a remarkable recovery from Allen, who will next take on either Ricky Walden or Shaun Murphy in the semi-finals, and he said he got lucky at key moments in securing the famous win.

"It's not quite the way I wanted it to happen, but I just had to fight for every ball out there today, I wasn't quite at it," Allen said in the Eurosport studio after the upset.

"Any win against Judd is a good win and I was very fortunate in that match at times, so it was definitely my day.

"I'm not resting on my laurels - I've come here to win the tournament so I won't get carried away yet, there are still two very tough matches to go.

"I just couldn't get anything going [early on] - I was 3-0 down and I hadn't done anything good yet. I was just trying to remain as patient as possible in my seat, but it's hard when you're struggling a little bit.

I got two bits of unbelievable fortune when Judd was in front and I could have been 4-0 down - two huge slices of fortune.

"Then after that I managed to play okay and I didn't really make any mistakes. He is such a devastating potter and I wasn't doing well at the start.

"I felt really relaxed and I just hung in there. I was mentally really good all day. I was very patient in my seat and just waited for my chances. I felt like chances would come.

"I don't know what's going on because normally I crumble here! But it's nice to get a few wins in tight matches. I felt really relaxed and hopefully I can take that into tomorrow."

Allen, who has yet to triumph at his home tournament, would be an extremely popular champion in Belfast if he can go all the way.

