Only nine players managed to complete a perfect sweep of qualifying for the opening three events of the Home Nations Series LIVE on Eurosport.

Of the nine qualifiers for the Northern Ireland Open, English Open and Scottish Open, Championship League winner David Gilbert was the highest ranked player at 18 with world number 98 Xu Si the lowest member of the snooker elite to win all three of his qualifying matches.

The heavy-scoring former German Masters holder Martin Gould – who lost 9-8 to world champion Mark Selby in an epic European Masters final last year – came through his qualifiers in style to maintain his upward trajectory.

Gould is due to meet Welshman Jak Jones with Gilbert taking on David Grace in the last 64 of the Northern Ireland Open with the opening day a week on Saturday.

World number 32 Xiao Guodong compiled the first 147 of his career during the final frame of his 4-3 win over Fraser Patrick for the Scottish Open.

Judd Trump begins his quest for a fourth straight Northern Ireland Open title on Sunday 10 October against Andrew Pagett with all matches involving the world's top 16 played at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

Nine perfect qualifiers

David Gilbert

Martin Gould

Tom Ford

Xiao Guodong

Sunny Akani

Chris Wakelin

Oliver Lines

Fergal O’Brien

Xu Si

Home Nations Series LIVE on Eurosport

BetVictor Northern Ireland Open, 9-17 October, Waterfront Hall, Belfast

BetVictor English Open, 1-7 November, Marshall Arena, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

BetVictor Scottish Open, 6-12 December, Venue Cymru, Llandudno

BetVictor Welsh Open, 28 February-6 March, Newport

