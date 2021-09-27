Stephen Hendry lost 4-0 to Allan Taylor in the qualifying round for the Scottish Open, an event which has his name on the trophy.

Hendry overcame Michael White 4-1 in qualifying for the English Open last week, but could not emulate that feat against world number 75 Taylor.

Having already reached the last 64 of next month's Northern Ireland Open (9-17 October LIVE on Eurosport), Taylor took only 55 minutes to dismiss Hendry with breaks of 60, 59 and 71.

Belgium's number one Luca Brecel completed a 4-1 victory over Alexander Ursenbacher that included a break of 85 in the fourth frame.

Michael Judge of Ireland scored heavily in a 4-1 victory over Graeme Dott that saw him make breaks of 84, 100 and 133 with 2006 world champion Dott rolling in 60 in the third frame.

Former Indian Open winner Matthew Selt completed a 4-3 victory over Ashley Hugill, contributing breaks of 77 and 61.

Scottish Open results

Ryan Day 4-3 Lyu Haotian

4-3 Lyu Haotian Gao Yang 4-1 Peter Devlin

4-1 Peter Devlin Joe Perry 4-1 Andrew Pagett

4-1 Andrew Pagett Jackson Page 4-2 Aaron Hill

4-2 Aaron Hill Luca Brecel 4-1 Alexander Ursenbacher

4-1 Alexander Ursenbacher Stephen Hendry 0-4 Allan Taylor

Graeme Dott 1-4 Michael Judge

Ashley Hugill 3-4 Matthew Selt

