Mark Selby lived up to his nickname of The Jester as he teased match referee Ben Williams by asking what he was laughing about in Belfast.

Selby was seeking to have some fun at the referee's expense and lighten the tension before his hotly-anticipated quarter-final with fellow former world champion Neil Robertson at the Waterfront Hall.

Robertson had already engaged in some friendly conversation with Williams and, as both laughed away before the start of the contest, Selby pounced on his moment to have some fun.

"Why are you laughing like that?!" Selby asked with a smile as the crowd chortled in the background.

It was a moment of jest that everyone seemed to enjoy before Robertson broke off for the opening frame.

In the fourth frame of White’s second-round match against Luca Brecel , which he lost 4-0, Williams wrongly called which ball The Whirlwind was going for.

Williams laughed at the situation, which White was not at all happy about, so he gesticulated at the official - seemingly waving a finger at the referee - and was given a warning for his actions.

The pair shook hands after the match but White told Williams to “look at the video” footage.

“We saw Jimmy has walked around, so it might look like he's looking at the blue. The referee has jumped the gun and there's no reason to call a colour. Whatever ball he’s going to hit, it’s the one he’s intending to hit.

“Then the referee starts laughing and Jimmy has done nothing with his hand other than, ‘What’s going on, I don’t need this’. Then he’s warned him, it’s just uncalled for really.”

White missed his next shot and went on to lose the frame as his run in Belfast came to an end in the last 64. He later shared his side of the story.

“He’s given me a warning because he thinks I did a hand gesture, which I didn’t,” White explained in the Eurosport studio

“What I was frustrated about is, I’m 3-0 down, this guy [Brecel] is potting balls, I’m trying my best. We’re playing a serious match, this is not an exhibition match. This is not a fun situation. I’m one of the lucky ones. It could be one of the guys out there who is playing for their mortgage.

“All of a sudden I’ve come on the brown in the middle and he’s said ‘blue’. I looked at him and said ‘no, brown’ and he starts laughing. All he’s got to do is turn around and say, ‘Ok, sorry brown’ and we get on with the game.

“But then he thinks I’ve given a gesture which he now realises I didn’t. I’ve got no problem with him. But this is a snooker match, I’m trying as hard as I can to win. I’m one of the lucky ones so financially it doesn’t make a difference to me.”

Asked if he had any regrets, White said: “No regrets, because it’s a serious situation.”

- - -

