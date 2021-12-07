Ronnie O’Sullivan showed remarkable sportsmanship in his Scottish Open match against Michael Georgiou.

Runs of 68, 88, 72 and 86 were enough for O’Sullivan to beat Georgiou 4-0 in 37 minutes and he plays Liang Wenbo next.

However, the match’s most remarkable moment came in frame two when Georgiou attempted to roll up to the green. Referee Jan Verhaas called a foul, but O’Sullivan immediately said that Georgiou had made contact.

“I think it did, you know,” O’Sullivan said when Verhaas asked whether he had hit it.

Verhaas then asked to watch it back but could still not tell whether the white hit the green.

“I was watching on the TV I couldn't tell – I don’t know where Jan was standing,” said Neal Foulds on commentary.

“Georgiou wasn't sure but Ronnie thinks he did hit it which is sporting of him,” added Dave Hendon.

However, Verhaas would say after reviewing it, he couldn’t tell and four points were awarded to the six-time world champion. However, he refused to take them, with Hendon saying:

The foul has been put on but Ronnie’s not going to take it!

It mattered little as he went on to make an 88 to open up a two-frame advantage and then eventually win 4-0.

