Ronnie O’Sullivan misjudged a long red during his Scottish Open semi-final against John Higgins at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Wales.

The Rocket – in the midst of a safety exchange – sized up a long red to the top pocket with the pink in his line of sight. However, the six-time world champion got his angles wrong and clattered the red into the pink, scattering some of the rest of the pack across the table.

“As a snooker player - or a former player in my case - when you hit a ball on the way through [to] the pocket, it feels terrible,” began Neal Foulds.

That [the red] wouldn't have been very close to the pot, but just hitting a ball on the way through it looks a horrific error that you've made.

“There are about four or five balls that moved there.”

The Scot dominated the match from the off against a below-par O’Sullivan and took advantage of the errors from his opponent and the favourable run of the balls to secure a 6-1 win.

Higgins has tasted defeat in the three finals he has contested this season, English Open, Northern Ireland Open and Champion of Champions, but will have high hopes of going one better in Llandudno after producing some of his best snooker of the week.

