Judd Trump has effectively sent the eyes emoji to his rival, Ronnie O'Sullivan, after compiling a delightful 147 at the Scottish Open.

Trump hit the eighth maximum of his career on Tuesday afternoon with a stunning break of 147 against Mitchell Mann in the opening frame of their second-round clash, which he ended up winning 4-0

It is the third 147 of 2022 for the Bristolian after his magnificent maximums at the Champion of Champions and Turkish Masters.

Trump is now just seven competitive maximum breaks away from levelling O'Sullivan's career tally of 15, something not lost on the 33-year-old.

While the Rocket has expressed his lack of interest in attempting 147s due to the lack of prize money on the line for the feat at top events, Trump wondered out loud if he might start to care more than he says he does.

“I always enjoy 147s, they are always super special to me,” Judd Trump told the World Snooker Tour as he continued his progression at the event.

“I’ll be trying my best to make them as often as possible. It will be interesting to see, now that I’m catching him [O’Sullivan] up a little bit if he will start really going for them again.

“Any time when someone else is playing and on a maximum, you always tune into the live scores – if someone’s on 72 or 80, you always try to find the TV to watch it.

“It’s always a special feeling, and for my brother and my family there is a lot of hard work that has paid off during the years when it does happen.”

'Just brilliant, fantastic!' - O'Sullivan and White react to Trump 147

Speaking of the thrill of making the 147 at a tournament as prestigious as the Scottish Open, Trump said "there is no better buzz".

“I could just feel the excitement when I made it out there," he said. "It’s a venue I’ve never been to before and my first time in Edinburgh.

“Snooker has not been here for a long, long time, so I think for people to be able to come and watch live snooker is good enough.

“But to obviously make a 147 is not something that happens in every tournament. For everyone to be a part of that, everyone can go away with a smile on their face.

“The 147 for me is, sort of, the pinnacle – better than winning any tournament really, maybe the World Championship is the exception.

“Other than that, in 10 minutes or however long it takes, there is no better buzz. For me, there’s no better feeling than when you’re out there and the nerves when you’re trying to make it.

“You just know that everyone at home is willing you on to make it, and it’s sort of a part of history every time you do it."

