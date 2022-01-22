Premium Snooker Shoot Out 04:22:15 Replay

Thanks for joining us

We will return at 1pm GMT on Sunday with the first of the last 32 matches. Mark Allen and Jak Jones get the action going. See you then.

Saturday night results at Shoot Out

19:00 Elliot Slessor 26-77 Mark Selby

19:10 Nigel Bond 29-18 Peter Lines

29-18 Peter Lines 19:20 Lukas Kleckers 12-12 Tian Pengfei (Kleckers wins blue-ball Shoot Out)

12-12 Tian Pengfei (Kleckers wins blue-ball Shoot Out) 19:30 Dean Young 76-5 Yuan SiJun

76-5 Yuan SiJun 19:40 Stuart Bingham 42-9 Lei Peifan

42-9 Lei Peifan 19:50 Mitchell Mann 38-33 Jordan Brown

38-33 Jordan Brown 20:00 Cao Yupeng 26-57 Allan Taylor

20:10 Gao Yang 1-53 Steven Hallworth

20:20 Ken Doherty 27-9 David Gilbert

27-9 David Gilbert 20:30 Billy Joe Castle 70-8 Andrew Pagett

70-8 Andrew Pagett 20:40 Anthony Hamilton 23-43 Chris Wakelin

20:50 Leo Fernandez 16-57 Daniel Womersley

21:00 Michael Holt 37-30 Simon Lichtenberg

37-30 Simon Lichtenberg 21:10 Sanderson Lam 30-5 Ross Bulman

30-5 Ross Bulman 21:20 David Lilley 0-32 Andrew Higginson

21:30 Jack Lisowski 18-68 Robbie Williams

Jack Lisowski 18-68 Robbie Williams

Utterly dominant from Williams. He faces Mark Selby in the last 32 on Sunday.

Jack Lisowski 14-56 Robbie Williams

Foul by Lisowski gives Williams ball in hand. And he has piled on the points. Time ticking against 'Jackpot', but then Williams goes in off. A miscue follows for Lisowski and that might be end of match.

Jack Lisowski 1-19 Robbie Williams

Williams ready to take that and party out there. First among the balls after a brilliant long red.

Jack Lisowski 0-0 Robbie Williams

Final match of the last 64 and Saturday night. Winner will meet world champion Mark Selby in the last 32 on Sunday afternoon.

David Lilley 0-32 Andrew Higginson

World number 63 Higginson has shut down this match. Quite impressive level of tactical acumen. Not all about potting when safety is that solid.

David Lilley 0-3 Andrew Higginson

Penultimate match of the day sees world seniors champion David Lilley chase a last-32 spot against former Welsh Open finalist Higginson.

Sanderson Lam 30-5 Ross Bulman

Leeds potter Lam conquered Jimmy White on Friday and has followed that up with another victory. Not convincing, but he scrambles over the line with Bulman missing several chances.

Michael Holt 37-30 Simon Lichtenberg

Big chance for Lichtenberg to apply some pressure, but he misses a red on 21. Holt then slips up. Lovely long red by the German player. He then misses a black off the spot to tie the score before a double just eludes him. What a chance he had there. Holt just survives.

Michael Holt 12-0 Simon Lichtenberg

Shoot Out specialist Holt bidding to continue his progress. Few sharp tactical shots by 'The Hitman' to get his evening up and running before rolling in a long-range red.

Leo Fernandez 16-57 Daniel Womersley

Brilliant run by Womersley to finish the business off. Fernandez had a chance to steal the frame, but he missed a tough red along the top cushion. Amateur Womersley in with some big names on Sunday. He faces Liam Highfield next.

Leo Fernandez 0-25 Daniel Womersley

Stunning long red by Womersley, who replaced David Grace at the last minute due to Covid, lands perfectly on pink. Chance to make the winning thrust.

Leo Fernandez 0-2 Daniel Womersley

Quite a slow start to this one. Two points on board after five minutes.

Anthony Hamilton 23-43 Chris Wakelin

Has been a sound frame by Wakelin. Runs out a comfortable winner. He is through to face Ken Doherty in the last 32 on Sunday.

Anthony Hamilton 9-26 Chris Wakelin

Wakelin with a narrow lead at the halfway stage. Winner of this one will face Doherty in the last 32 after third round draw threw up the possibility.

Anthony Hamilton 0-0 Chris Wakelin

These players love a big break. Will be interesting to see who is first to the punch out there.

Billy Joe Castle 70-8 Andrew Pagett

A break of 65 from Castle. Superb stuff. Should see him into the last 32 on Sunday. And does as the handshake is offered by Pagett.

Billy Joe Castle 38-0 Andrew Pagett

Castle looking very comfortable out there as he makes a vibrant start to his match. This has been lovely. Really has.

Ken Doherty 27-9 David Gilbert

Great chance for Gilbert, but he misses key pink when he looked poised for victory. Doherty escapes and he is through to the last 32.

Ken Doherty 25-0 David Gilbert

The 1997 world champion is attempting to protect this lead, but not over the line yet with three minutes left.

Ken Doherty 24-0 David Gilbert

Nice fluke from Doherty to move 23-0 clear and he then pops the blue onto a side cushion. Really clever from 'Crafty' Ken Doherty. Trying to place this frame into lockdown with less than five minutes to go.

What about this for a fluke?

Doesn't get any better than this from Kuldesh Johal.

Still to come tonight..

Ken Doherty v David Gilbert

Billy Joe Castle v Andrew Pagett

Anthony Hamilton v Chris Wakelin

Leo Fernandez v Daniel Womersley

Michael Holt v Simon Lichtenberg

Sanderson Lam v Ross Bulman

David Lilley v Andrew Higginson

Jack Lisowski v Robbie Williams

Gao Yang 1-53 Steven Hallworth

Very assured from Hallworth. He is through to the last 32. Enjoyed his night out there.

Gao Yang 1-23 Steven Hallworth

Gao Yang overcame Stephen Hendry earlier in the season in German Masters qualifying and the Chinese teenager certainly looks technically very assured. World number 70 Hallworth puts 22 points between the pair at the halfway stage.

Cao Yupeng 26-57 Allan Taylor

No 103 break from world number 76 Taylor this time, but more than enough class for the popular English player to progress.

Mitchell Mann 38-33 Jordan Brown

Terrific scenes as Mann continues his glorious run. Came good at the right time and the fans are loving that. A nice hug from Jordan Brown and he is through to the last 32.

Mitchell Mann 14-27 Jordan Brown

Mann is trying to get the crowd going, but he misses a long blue after sinking a fantastic opening red. Three minutes remaining.

Stuart Bingham 42-9 Lei Peifan

Ball-run Bingham is through to the third round. Wouldn't bet against such a prodigious scorer on Sunday at the Shoot Out.

Stuart Bingham 42-8 Lei Peifan

Bingham milking the applause of the crowd as they sing 'There's only one Stuart Bingham'. Looks like this is game over.

Stuart Bingham 6-1 Lei Peifan

Bingham seems to be in a relaxed mood as he bounds out for this encounter. Bingham, the former world and Masters champion, would dearly love to progress here. Slams home a long red to get moving.

Dean Young 76-5 Yuan SiJun

Well, a fine victory that from the aspiring Scottish player. A break of 55 from Young was key to his victory. Into the last 32 in some style.

Dean Young 55-0 Yuan SiJun

Young with a very healthy lead over Yuan heading for the final four minutes. Scotsman looking good for the last 32.

Lukas Kleckers 12-12 Tian Pengfei (Kleckers wins blue ball Shoot Out!)

The German cuts home the pink to force the blue-ball Shoot Out! Wow! Here we go. Second of the tournament. Tian misses from the green spot, but Kleckers doesn't! The German is through to round three.

Lukas Kleckers 0-0 Tian Pengfei

Bit of Madness blares out. House of Fun getting dusted down. Tian Pengfei wins lag, Kleckers to break.

Nigel Bond 29-18 Peter Lines

Well, there we go. 007 Bond is through to the last 32 by picking off the balls at the right time. Bond lives to die another day. Bad pun? Yes, of course.

Nigel Bond 6-15 Peter Lines

Peter's son Oliver through earlier in the day. Peter Lines misses red to centre pocket, but Bond not punishing the miss.

Nigel Bond 0-0 Peter Lines

Just the 108 years between these two. 2011 Shoot Out champion Bond ready to rock and roll.

Elliot Slessor 26-77 Mark Selby

Selby going to see out this match with some ease courtesy of a 61 knock. The world champion through to the last 32. The crowd enjoyed watching their local favourite. 6

Elliot Slessor 20-13 Mark Selby

First chance to scores falls to Slessor after Selby goes in off attempting a long red, but he then fouls as Selby returns to the table. No major damage done.

Elliot Slessor 0-0 Mark Selby

'The Jester' takes on 'The big Sless'. Let us get the action off and running. World champion Selby with the break.

----

We will be back at 7pm with the remaining last-64 matches. World champion Mark Selby, Stuart Bingham and Jack Lisowski all in action. See you then.

Saturday night at the Shoot Out

19:00 Elliot Slessor 26-77 Mark Selby

19:10 Nigel Bond 29-18 Peter Lines

29-18 Peter Lines 19:20 Lukas Kleckers 12-12 Tian Pengfei (Kleckers wins blue-ball Shoot Out)

12-12 Tian Pengfei (Kleckers wins blue-ball Shoot Out) 19:30 Dean Young 76-5 Yuan SiJun

76-5 Yuan SiJun 19:40 Stuart Bingham 42-9 Lei Peifan

42-9 Lei Peifan 19:50 Mitchell Mann 38-33 Jordan Brown

38-33 Jordan Brown 20:00 Cao Yupeng 26-57 Allan Taylor

20:10 Gao Yang 1-53 Steven Hallworth

20:20 Ken Doherty 27-9 David Gilbert

27-9 David Gilbert 20:30 Billy Joe Castle 70-8 Andrew Pagett

70-8 Andrew Pagett 20:40 Anthony Hamilton 23-43 Chris Wakelin

20:50 Leo Fernandez 16-57 Daniel Womersley

21:00 Michael Holt 37-30 Simon Lichtenberg

37-30 Simon Lichtenberg 21:10 Sanderson Lam 30-5 Ross Bulman

30-5 Ross Bulman 21:20 David Lilley 0-32 Andrew Higginson

21:30 Jack Lisowski 18-68 Robbie Williams

Saturday afternoon results at Shoot Out

13:00 Barry Hawkins 20-36 Ali Carter

13:10 Fan Zhengyi 23-64 Duane Jones

13:20 Gary Wilson 33-56 Kuldesh Johal

13:30 Liang Wenbo 67-14 Zak Surety

67-14 Zak Surety 13:40 Shaun Murphy 31-55 Ian Burns

13:50 Liam Highfield 39-16 Craig Steadman

39-16 Craig Steadman 14:00 Mark Joyce 12-20 Jamie Clarke

14:10 Michael Georgiou 61-25 Farakh Ajaib

61-25 Farakh Ajaib 14:20 Mark Lloyd 22-37 Mark Allen

14:30 Oliver Lines 11-2 Stan Moody

11-2 Stan Moody 14:40 Zhang Anda 10-29 Matthew Selt

14:50 Barry Pinches 36-86 Hossein Vafaei

15:00 Simon Blackwell 54-35 Luca Brecel

54-35 Luca Brecel 15:10 Paul Deaville 14-40 Jak Jones

15:20 Aaron Hill 27-26 Jackson Page

27-26 Jackson Page 15:30 Mark Williams 50-26 Mark King

Mark Williams 50-26 Mark King

Williams through to the round of 32. Victory for the Welshman. Could have gone either way, but the three-times world champion prevails.

Mark Williams 49-26 Mark King

Williams coming to the table and coming to the boil. Chance here to put frame to bed as he slots in a fine cut on a red with two minutes remaining.

Mark Williams 14-26 Mark King

Quite an absorbing contest this before Williams goes in off going for a long red. King with ball in hand and four minutes left.

Mark Williams 2-18 Mark King

A modest lead for snooker's royal King with seven minutes left..

Mark Williams 1-6 Mark King

King introduced as 'Kojak' by the excitable MC. Obviously one for the TikTok generation.

Aaron Hill 27-26 Jackson Page

Hill clambers over the hill to reach the last 32. A single point win, but they all count. Final match of the day coming up. Who will make their mark? Mark Williams or Mark King in the battle of two big power punchers.

Aaron Hill 27-26 Jackson Page

Going to the wire this one with one minute left..

Aaron Hill 7-20 Jackson Page

Very cagey. Hill ranked at 90 in the world with Page five places below him. No pots for first four minutes then Page makes 20 only to go in off. Hill suddenly with ball in hand.

Aaron Hill 0-0 Jackson Page

Okay, let us get lagging. Hill breaks off against 'Action' Jackson Page.

Paul Deaville 14-40 Jak Jones

Jak Jones with a 37-0 lead, but he misses a black when on the cusp of victory. Can Deaville stage the recovery? And the answer is no as he breaks down on 14. The amateur had the chance, but not to be. The Jones boy is through to the last 32.

Simon Blackwell 54-35 Luca Brecel

Last chance for Brecel as long yellow fails to drop. Match over and Blackwell is through to the last 32.

Simon Blackwell 51-28 Luca Brecel

Looks like Brecel might be heading for the exit door. Amateur Blackwell with a timely 41 after Brecel gave a foul away by failing to hit a cushion. The Bullet about to get the bullet.

Barry Pinches 36-86 Hossein Vafaei

This has been a lovely recovery from world number 42 Vafaei. Different class from Iran's leading man. Looks like he is going to clear the table here. A break of 79 to go with the 123 in the first round. A really cool customer amid the bedlam. Seriously impressive stuff.

Barry Pinches 36-7 Hossein Vafaei

Early chance for the 'Prince of Persia', but no 123 break this time as he misses a black. He then knocks a black in moments later via a plant to give Pinches his first chance. Can 'The Canary' advance to the third round?

Zhang Anda 10-29 Matthew Selt

Selt with a lovely pot on pink to yellow pocket. And punches the air afterwards. Confident move that as he was still trailing by a point. He then tidies up a few easy balls to steer himself over the winning line. Job done in some style by Selt.

Zhang Anda 10-1 Matthew Selt

After five minutes, three points scored. Could this match set a new record? Surely someone is going to cut loose here? Been very defensive so far.

Oliver Lines 11-2 Stan Moody

Think this is the lowest scoring match in Shoot Out history. Only 13 points. Previous lowest was 16 involving Oliver's dad Peter. Lines relieved to come through that test. Was professional job in closing down the frame after getting his nose in front.

Oliver Lines 11-0 Stan Moody

These two play in the same snooker centre in Leeds. Lines with the early lead against the 15-year-old Stan Moody. Crowd getting behind the kid against Lines, who butchers an attempt at a long red.

Mark Lloyd 22-37 Mark Allen

Northern Ireland Open winner Allen has ended the amateur Lloyd's hopes. The Pistol is through to the last 32.

Mark Lloyd 13-29 Mark Allen

Former Masters champion Allen with work to be done, but gets his nose in front with just over three minutes remaining. Could be the ideal time to hit the front.

Still to come this afternoon..

Mark Lloyd v Mark Allen

Oliver Lines v Stan Moody

Zhang Anda v Matthew Selt

Barry Pinches v Hossein Vafaei

Simon Blackwell v Luca Brecel

Paul Deaville v Jak Jones

Aaron Hill v Jackson Page

Mark Williams v Mark King

Michael Georgiou 61-25 Farakh Ajaib

Terrific finish to the match by the 2018 Shoot Out winner. Has really produced the goods at the end of the frame. Timed his run to perfection. Very stylish.

Michael Georgiou 24-24 Farakh Ajaib

Down to 10 seconds a shot with scores all level. Building towards quite the conclusion this one.

Mark Joyce 12-20 Jamie Clarke

A telling safety shot from Clarke provided him with platform to progress. Joyce couldn't shut down the match and Clarke finished with a 20 to seal his spot in the last 32. Intriguing sort of battle that one.

Mark Joyce 12-0 Jamie Clarke

Three-and-a-half minutes without a pot before Joyce makes his move. Only leaving the table with 12. Five minutes left on clock.

Liam Highfield 39-16 Craig Steadman

Not a Shoot Out epic, but Highfield has been in control of this contest from start to finish against last year's semi-finalist. Steadman forced to take the high road back to Lancashire. Or maybe not.

Liam Highfield 14-12 Craig Steadman

Steadman sees a red jump off the table, slither along a rail before dropping back on the table. Don't usually see that on the green baize. Four minutes left. All on the line.

Shaun Murphy 31-55 Ian Burns

Murphy is out in the second round. Can't afford to miss among the balls as the narrative can change so quickly. World number 113 Burns is through to the last 32 on Sunday with an accomplished display.

Shaun Murphy 31-50 Ian Burns

Looks like Murphy could be heading for the exit door here. Was in control, but broke down on 31 missing a relatively simple red to the left corner. Is paying a heavy price for that blunder.

Shaun Murphy 31-33 Ian Burns

Burns knocks in a fine red followed by a classy black after Murphy had made a rapid start to the match. Heading for a tight finish.

Liang Wenbo 67-14 Zak Surety

Plenty of noise from the crowd, but this has been a professional job by Liang. The former UK finalist running away with the match towards the end. Sure-footed display to dump Surety.

Liang Wenbo 22-14 Zak Surety

This encounter is going to go right to the end it seems as the 10-second shot clock shot comes into effect on five minutes.

Gary Wilson 33-56 Kuldesh Johal

An outrageous fluke by Johal has given the amateur the platform for a memorable victory over his fellow Englishman. Astonishing moment coming off two cushions to find a plant and open up the reds. First time Johal has made it to the final day. Took the balls nicely to cash in on his good fortune.

Gary Wilson 13-24 Kuldesh Johal

Johal with the slender advantage at halfway. Former world semi-finalist Wilson has work to do. A tense finish.

Fan Zhengyi 23-64 Duane Jones

Fan went in off potting a red as white found middle bag. So unfortunate, but Jones responded with a superb run of 60. Very nice stuff indeed as world number 98 Jones moves through to last 32.

Fan Zhengyi 19-0 Duane Jones

Crowd a big fan of Fan as he breaks the deadlock after four minutes or so. Chance here to really apply some pressure on Jones.

Barry Hawkins 20-36 Ali Carter

A very tight match, but Carter just getting the better of matters at the business end. Hawkins slipping up at key moment. Carter the first man into round three.

Barry Hawkins 20-13 Ali Carter

Hawkins just nudging clear by seven points at the halfway stage. This one could go either way.

Barry Hawkins 0-0 Ali Carter

'The Captain' against 'The Hawk'. Sounds like two Marvel characters. Let us get lagging. Carter wins it. Puts Hawkins into bat.

Good afternoon and welcome back

Another 32 matches coming up today and tonight to settle the final 32 in the Shoot Out. First up this afternoon is former Crucible finalists Barry Hawkins and Ali Carter.

Sat 22 Jan

13:00 Barry Hawkins 20-36 Ali Carter

13:10 Fan Zhengyi 23-64 Duane Jones

13:20 Gary Wilson 33-56 Kuldesh Johal

13:30 Liang Wenbo 67-14 Zak Surety

67-14 Zak Surety 13:40 Shaun Murphy 31-55 Ian Burns

13:50 Liam Highfield 39-16 Craig Steadman

39-16 Craig Steadman 14:00 Mark Joyce 12-20 Jamie Clarke

14:10 Michael Georgiou 61-25 Farakh Ajaib

61-25 Farakh Ajaib 14:20 Mark Lloyd 22-37 Mark Allen

14:30 Oliver Lines 11-2 Stan Moody

11-2 Stan Moody 14:40 Zhang Anda 10-29 Matthew Selt

14:50 Barry Pinches 36-86 Hossein Vafaei

15:00 Simon Blackwell 54-35 Luca Brecel

54-35 Luca Brecel 15:10 Paul Deaville 14-40 Jak Jones

15:20 Aaron Hill 27-26 Jackson Page

27-26 Jackson Page 15:30 Mark Williams 50-26 Mark King

FRIDAY RECAP

Ken Doherty is still as crafty as ever, and he used his snooker smarts to beat Bai Langning in a thriller to set up a meeting with Dave Gilbert in round two of the Snooker Shoot Out. The Irishman was in control with a 19-point lead, but Bai knocked in a couple of brilliant pots to get in the hunt and into the lead.

The match looked over for Doherty when he fouled the yellow with his shirt, but Bai took an age with ball in hand and left his opponent a shot.

Doherty knocked in a brilliant red, followed it up with another glorious red with the rest for position on the black. He rolled it in and killed the frame with 25 seconds left by trapping the white against a red.

"The old heart was fluttering," Doherty said on Eurosport. "I thought I was gone. I got a lifeline at the end and made it count at the end.

"I used to be crafty. They call me clueless Ken now."

The second round has thrown up a few tasty ties , with Barry Hawkins against Ali Carter one of the most intriguing. Stan Moody stole the show on Thursday, and the diminutive 15-year-old will face Oliver Lines, whose father Peter Lines will face his fellow veteran Nigel Bond.

World No. 1 Mark Selby will have the crowd on his side in his home city of Leicester, and he will face Elliot Slessor in round two, while there will certainly be entertainment as Jack Lisowski faces Robbie Williams.

Schedule

Sat 22 Jan

13:00 Barry Hawkins v Ali Carter

13:10 Fan Zhengyi v Duane Jones

13:20 Gary Wilson v Kuldesh Johal

13:30 Liang Wenbo v Zak Surety

13:40 Shaun Murphy v Ian Burns

13:50 Liam Highfield v Craig Steadman

14:00 Mark Joyce v Jamie Clarke

14:10 Michael Georgiou v Farakh Ajaib

14:20 Mark Lloyd v Mark Allen

14:30 Oliver Lines v Stan Moody

14:40 Zhang Anda v Matthew Selt

14:50 Barry Pinches v Hossein Vafaei

15:00 Simon Blackwell v Luca Brecel

15:10 Paul Deaville v Jak Jones

15:20 Aaron Hill v Jackson Page

15:30 Mark Williams v Mark King

19:00 Elliot Slessor v Mark Selby

19:10 Nigel Bond v Peter Lines

19:20 Lukas Kleckers v Tian Pengfei

1930: Dean Young v Yuan SiJun

19:40 Stuart Bingham v Lei Peifan

19:50 Mitchell Mann v Jordan Brown

20:00 Cao Yupeng v Allan Taylor

20:10 Gao Yang v Steven Hallworth

20:20 Ken Doherty v David Gilbert

20:30 Billy Joe Castle v Andrew Pagett

20:40 Anthony Hamilton v Chris Wakelin

20:50 Leo Fernandez v Daniel Womersley

21:00 Michael Holt v Simon Lichtenberg

21:10 Sanderson Lam v Ross Bulma

21:20 David Lilley v Andrew Higginson

21:30 Jack Lisowski v Robbie Williams

- - -

