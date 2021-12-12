Ronnie O’Sullivan believes World Snooker should give themselves the option of a wildcard entrant for the Masters to ensure form players such as Luca Brecel can be handed a place in the event.

Brecel is one of the game's most in-form players, beating John Higgins to win the Scottish Open , a week on from reaching the final of the UK Championship where he was beaten by Zhao Xintong.

Despite his fine run, Brecel will not be at the Masters in January after missing out on a place in the top 16 prior to the cut-off point of the UK Championship.

The result of the Scottish Open and next week’s World Grand Prix have no impact on who secures a spot in the Masters - which is fought out between the top 16 in the world at the Alexandra Palace in January.

O’Sullivan can understand the need for a cut-off point, but believes having 15 players and a wildcard would be the better strategy.

“I think Luca deserves to be in the Masters from his last two tournaments,” O’Sullivan said on Eurosport. "I think there is maybe a case that they should leave a wildcard open to see who has a brilliant end to the year and if there is a player that should be in the Masters but is not, and if they think he is good for the tournament then there could be an argument for that.

The rules are the rules, everyone knows come the UK Championship that is the cut-off.

“But I think Luca can feel a bit gutted that he can’t take this form into such a major tournament like the Masters.

“He’d be a massive asset to the tournament, the way he plays. The London crowd would love him.

“If World Snooker could pick someone and throw him in they would like to, so maybe if they could leave themselves that option if someone does something fantastic to use a wildcard.”

Although Brecel will be disappointed to not be in the Masters, O’Sullivan feels things are looking good for the 26-year-old from Belgium.

“He's in a good place,” O’Sullivan said. “Got to the final of the UK, he has his girlfriend with him at tournaments and he’s a happy guy.

"You can’t get too greedy, he’ll hopefully be in the Masters next year, he’s young and has time on his side.

“But that tournament would be better with him in it, he’s that special kind of player.”

