John Higgins paid a glowing tribute to Luca Brecel following the Belgian’s win in the Scottish Open final, and called on World Snooker to make a change on account of Brecel being absent from the Masters.

The Scot said it was a “pleasure to watch” Brecel, who he described as “one of the best players in the world.”

“He was too good,” Higgins said on Eurosport. “The way he plays the game, we are lucky in snooker right now: young superstars. There's probably young kids watching and their mums and dads will want them to be the next Luca Brecel.

"It was a pleasure to watch him.

"He won a few tournaments then went missing for a few years, but hopefully this is him here for good now. He is one of the best players in the world.

"We are lucky, we have [Zhao] Xintong, [Yan] Bingtao, Luca, Judd [Trump] is still a young man at the top, so snooker is in a healthy place."

Brecel is back in the world’s top 16 on the back of the victory, but he will not be at the Masters in January as the cut-off was last week - which Higgins feels needs to be addressed.

“It is absolute folly that we have got Luca not being at the Masters,” Higgins said. “He is Scottish Open champion, runner up in the UK, the way he’s playing he could become Grand Prix champion and he’s not at the Masters.

“Something has got to be changed as he would be a fantastic asset at the Ally Pally.

“It’s a shame, but hopefully that won’t happen again.”

