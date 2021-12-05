Yan Bingtao will kick off the defence of his Masters title against Mark Williams, while Ronnie O’Sullivan will take on Jack Lisowski in round one and Judd Trump has been pulled out alongside Mark Allen.

The Masters is the third of snooker’s Triple Crown events, alongside the World Championship and the UK Championship.

The top 16 in the world after the UK Championship are guaranteed places in the draw, which took place with one spot still outstanding.

Either Brecel or Zhao will face John Higgins, who was beaten by the rising Chinese star in York.

Higgins will be looking to go one better than last year, when he was beaten by Yan who became the second Chinese player to win the Masters after Ding Junhui in 2011.

O’Sullivan has spoken of his motivation for Triple Crown titles, but he faces a tough starter against Lisowski as he searches for an eighth Masters title.

Allen will be a dangerous opponent for Trump, but there is no guarantee the Northern Irishman will be at the event as he has spoken about off-field issues potentially halting his season.

With it being the top 16 players in the world, there are no easy games and each match at the Alexandra Palace will be eagerly awaited - and available to watch on Eurosport and stream on discovery+

Masters draw

Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams

John Higgins v Luca Brecel or Zhao Xintong

Neil Robertson v Anthony McGill

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jack Lisowski

Judd Trump v Mark Allen

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham

Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire

The Masters runs from January 9 to 16, with the players bidding for a trophy that was first won in 1975.

