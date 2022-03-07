Kyren Wilson has surged into the second round of the World Snooker Tour after a convincing 5-0 win over Rory McLeod at the Turkish Masters.

Wilson was untroubled against the former Ruhr Open champion and he got off to a fast start. He potted the pink while developing the red and secured the opener with a break of 60.

Ad

The second frame was swept up by Wilson as he produced a terrific clearance of 116 and Wilson would not stop there.

Turkish Masters 'You are kidding!' - Higgins gets huge fluke to win frame against Emery AN HOUR AGO

Kyren Wilson hits sparkling century during win against Rory McLeod

He was cueing excellently and surged further ahead with another break of 83 and went 4-0 up before the interval with a break of 85. McLeod scoring just nine points in the match.

And it was not long before Wilson wrapped it up with a century.

Wilson narrowly avoids white to the middle pocket

McLeod jokingly pretended he was about to storm off without shaking his hand after he was thrashed, leaving his tour card in jeopardy, and it was all smiles in the end.

Wilson will play Tian Pengfei in the next round.

In the afternoon session, Zhao Xintong trailed 4-3 but won the next two frames to edge past Michael White 5-4, while Jackson Page breezed past Simon Lichtenberg 5-0.

March 7 results

08:00 - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5-0 Ismail Turker

5-0 Ismail Turker 08:00 - Martin Gould 5-4 David Grace

5-4 David Grace 08:00 - Ashley Hugill 2-5 Jordan Brown

12:30 - Kyren Wilson 5-0 Rory McLeod

5-0 Rory McLeod 12:30 - Michael White 4-5 Zhao Xintong

12:30 - Jackson Page 5-0 Simon Lichtenberg

Turkish Masters Kyren Wilson wraps up impressive win over Rory McLeod 5 HOURS AGO