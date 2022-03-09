Judd Trump secured his place in the last-32 of Turkish Masters with a 5-3 victory over Chris Wakelin after a dramatic eighth frame, where safety shots on the green were of the highest calibre.

In the first frame, both players missed opportunities to pull ahead with a break of 36 not enough for Wakelin to clinch it. However, after Trump laid a snooker with a 46-36 lead, Wakelin escaped only to leave a red, which Trump took full advantage of and took the opener 65-41.

Trump raced to a 2-0 lead with a break of 56, only for Wakelin to make an impressive comeback in the third with a break of 113 to take the frame 124-4.

A break of 47 for Trump was not enough to seal the fourth frame, meaning his 2-0 lead was wiped out and Wakelin was back in the match at 2-2 at the mid-session interval.

A mistake by Wakelin on a red left Trump able to take advantage in the fifth, which he eventually took to win it 80-32 and take a 3-2 lead.

Trump had a break of 45 to go 45-7 up, but missed a simple red. However, he was a relieved man after Wakelin failed to take advantage by missing a pink.

Despite snookers from both players, Trump was able to see it out 61-28 to regain his two-frame lead at 4-2.

But Wakelin refused to go away quietly and romped home in the seventh frame 63-1 to take it to 4-3.

The eighth frame was a tense affair, with snookers aplenty, as the battle for the green ball was key to deciding its outcome.

Trump eventually managed to come out on top 79-55 after being made to sweat by Wakelin in a pulsating encounter.

