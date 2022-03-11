Snooker
John Higgins - Graeme Dott
09:00-12:00
Live
Higgins blitzes Holt to power into the last 16 of Turkish Masters
Ad
Judd Trump dug deep to win the final four frames to beat Liang Wenbo 5-4 and book his place in the last-16 of the Turkish Masters.
Turkish Masters
'I have got another life now' - Trump looking to push on at Turkish Masters
The world No. 3’s lean spell looked set to continue as Liang ran through four frames on the spin to lead 4-1.
But Liang felt the pressure with the winning line in sight and his errors handed Trump the chance to counter and he did so to perfection to make it seven wins on the spin against the Chinese player.
Read more here
Today's schedule
Last-16
- 08:00 - Lu Ning v Martin Gould
- 08:00 - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Matthew Selt
- 08:00 - John Higgins v Graeme Dott
- 08:00 - Si Jiahui v Ding Junhui
- 12:30 - Oliver Lines v Yan Bingtao
- 12:30 - Jak Jones v Shaun Murphy
- 12:30 - Ali Carter v Sam Craigie
- 12:30 - Zhou Yuelong v Judd Trump
- - -
Stream the Turkish Masters 2022 snooker live and on-demand on discovery+
Turkish Masters
Trump lands audacious pink in comeback against Liang
Turkish Masters
'Wow, what a pot!' - Trump lands stunning red against Liang
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad