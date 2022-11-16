Mark Allen continued his fine form as he advanced to the quarter-finals of the UK Championship with a mightily impressive victory over Kyren Wilson.

After a slow start, the two-time finalist burst into life, taking six of the final seven frames to seal his place in the last-eight in style.

In the next round, the Antrim man will meet Sam Craigie, who defeated Ryan Day 6-4 in the other night played on Wednesday evening.

It took some time for both players to settle in, and it was Wilson who prevailed in a scrappy opening frame thanks to a break of 40.

Allen’s long game was initially wayward, and he was made to pay for a missed red when Wilson strung together 67 to secure the second frame.

Desperate to stay on his opponent’s coattail, Allen managed to cobble together 60 and then 70 on two separate visits to reduce the deficit, and then levelled the scores at the interval with a fine clearance.

Wilson was on track to getting his nose back in front before he ran out of position on a green. A break of 84 ensured Allen made it three consecutive frames to take the lead for the first time on the night.

Allen’s tail was clearly up but his confidence was perhaps slightly misguided as he missed a red to left corner, presenting Wilson with a great chance to level once more, which he duly did after putting together 72.

This game was now being played at a high quality and it swung back in Allen’s favour following a very nicely constructed break of 80, the highlight being a superb plant.

After an indifferent start, Allen grew into the contest impressively, and he really turned on the style as he moved to within touching distance of victory at 5-3 with an excellent frame of snooker.

Wilson made an outrageous fluke on the black in the ninth but then virtually gifted Allen the frame by smashing a pack of reds wide open. The Northern Irishman failed to manufacture the break he was after, but eventually sealed the deal.

Allen, who has already won the Northern Ireland Open this season, admitted he made a poor beginning to the match but was pleased with how he responded.

"It was another poor start from me to be honest," he said in the Eurosport studio.

"I just like giving people 2-0 head starts at the minute!

"I played pretty well after that, I didn't miss too many balls. Yeah, very happy with the way I played after that.

"I'm just in a good place. If I miss a few shots out there it’s not affecting me at all. I'm just getting ready for the next one. And I wish I could have done this a long time ago. How many times do you beat yourself up? At the minute, I'm just not doing that.

"I know I missed a few balls early on but I know my games in good shape, so I wasn't panicking. I was just looking forward to my next chance."

In the other late match, Sam Craigie came out on top 6-4 against Ryan Day.

