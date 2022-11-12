Ronnie O’Sullivan believes Gary Wilson will “wish” he didn’t throw his cue to the ground during qualifying for the UK Championships and understands his frustration.

Wilson was not happy for most of his 6-4 defeat to Anders Petrov and chucked his cue to the floor when the Estonian tripled a pink to win the fifth frame, when he was likely going for a double.

Petrov failed to qualify for the main draw of the UK Championship after losing to Xiao Guodong.

“I just think he was just frustrated, it’s nothing to do with Petrov,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio.

“It’s his own frustrations – he’s not playing well, getting the results he’s looking for so he’s just looking for something and Petrov got it that day.

“That’s snooker, that’s sport, you have to accept the ups and downs of sport.

“He’ll probably watch that back and wish he didn’t do that but everything happens in the heat of the moment so you have to allow those allowances for that.

“It’s not easy going through the qualifying, there’s a lot of pressure on the players just to get through them matches to make some money.

“If you put everything into context we shouldn’t be too harsh on Gary Wilson because it’s tough.”

O’Sullivan on snooker toiletgate

Another controversial moment in the match came at the end of the sixth frame, when Petrov continued to play on despite needing six snookers.

He eventually conceded, but went to the toilet which infuriated Wilson, who walked over to the referee and claimed Petrov was tactically taking breaks between frames.

"He doesn't need the toilet!" said Wilson.

"He has been the first frame, he has been the first frame after the interval and he just went there again now. He doesn't need the toilet."

A Twitter exchange ensued between Wilson and Petrov with both having their say on the events of the toilet trips.

O’Sullivan says it’s fine to leave the arena after each frame, as long as a player is not late and keeps their opponent waiting after the balls are set up.

“I think the player should be allowed to go for as many toilet breaks as they can after the game as long as once the balls are set up you’re back,” explained seven-time world champion.

“The problem is if you go to the toilet and once the balls are set up and you [your opponent] has to wait two-three minutes, then I see that as not very good.

“If you want to get out and get back quickly before the balls are set up I don’t see what the issue is, you’re not interrupting the play on it or anything.”

