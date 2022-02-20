Thepchaiya Un-Nooh beat Robert Milkins in qualifying for the Welsh Open, but not before he got the fright of his life.

The Thailand player was sat in his chair, trying to look interested without being too interested, as Milkins was in the middle of a break during the fourth frame.

Ad

Milkins was digging down on the cue ball in an attempt to impart screw in potting a green.

Shoot Out Williams leaves it late to beat Xiao Guodong with last-second red 07/02/2021 AT 15:29

He dug too far down, sending the white over the top of the green and off the table - directly into the lap of Thepchaiya.

So shocked was Thepchaiya he almost dropped his cue, but as you’d expect from a snooker player, he showed excellent hand-eye coordination to regroup and grab hold before it crashed to the floor.

Milkins sheepishly headed back to his seat after offering a hand of apology to Thepchaiya.

It did not cost Milkins the frame, as he took the fourth to level the match, but Thepchaiya knocked in a century to seal a 4-2 to win and a place in the main draw.

---

Watch the European Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

The Masters Exclusive: ‘He’ll never get over it' – O’Sullivan ‘shocked’ by Selby reaction 12/01/2021 AT 10:04