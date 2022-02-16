Scottish Open winner Luca Brecel has been knocked out of the Welsh Open in the qualifying stages by Rory McLeod.

After a fine run of form at the end of 2021 when Brecel reached the final of the UK Championship before winning the Scottish Open, he has failed to get past the second round in the four tournaments since.

But the world number 16 has failed to reach even the first round of the Welsh Open, losing 4-2 to Jamaican McLeod.

Brecel's run of 60 in the opening frame was not enough to win it as McLeod edged it 69-64, and while Brecel levelled the match in no time McLeod's run of 54 saw him take the lead again.

And he would hold that lead to the end, winning a close fourth frame to go 3-1 up. Brecel pulled one back in a lengthy, errow-strewn frame, but McLeod won the sixth with a decisive black ball.

Elsewhere, world number 30 Lu Ning fought back to beat Lee Walker 4-2 to reach the main draw.

And Anthony Hamilton scraped past Lyu Haotian 4-3 to do the same.

RESULTS

Lichtenberg 0-4 Pagett

Ning 4-2 Walker

4-2 Walker Burden 3-4 Davis

Jones 4-1 Akani

4-1 Akani Brecel 2-4 McLeod

Haotian 3-4 Hamilton

