Jimmy Robertson advanced to the main draw of the Welsh Open after beating Peter Devlin in a deciding frame.

Robertson, who reached the semi-finals of the Players Championship last week before losing to eventual champion Neil Robertson, has been in fine fettle of late and jumped 11 places to become world number 27 following his exploits at the Aldersley Leisure Village.

But back at the same venue for the Welsh Open qualifiers, Robertson didn't have it all his own way in his eventual 4-3 triumph over 25-year-old Devlin.

In a match with a high break of just 64, it was Devlin who surged into an early 2-0 lead.

But Robertson stormed back to take the next three frames and looked the likelier to take his fourth and deciding frame in the best-of-7 contest, but Devlin levelled up at 3-3.

In the decider, Robertson knocked in a break of 53 to edge out his opponent.

In the other afternoon match, Jamie Clarke booked his place in the last 64 after getting past Farakh Ajaib.

Clarke took control of the match right from the start, racking up breaks of 70 and 99 to take a 2-0 lead. But Ajaib came back to level at 2-2, edging two bitty frames.

Clarke however had the last word, gathering his composure to take the fifth with a break of 61 before clinching the match in the next frame.

The main draw for the event takes place at Celtic Manor in Newport between February 28 and March 5.

