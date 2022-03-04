Getting an insight into what goes through players’ minds at the table is invaluable and Ronnie O’Sullivan invited the Eurosport viewers in when attempting to recreate his wonder-pot against Ding Junhui

O’Sullivan has swapped the baize for the Eurosport studio for the later stages of the Welsh Open, following his loss to Ricky Walden , and he took to the practice table on Friday.

Ad

During his win over Ding on Thursday, O’Sullivan produced one of the pots of the tournament - a long red with the white tight under the bottom cushion.

Welsh Open 'Phenomenal' - O'Sullivan in awe as White pulls off Trump's brilliant banana shot YESTERDAY AT 18:30

He described it as an “all-or-nothing” shot, and he gave the viewers an insight into what went through his mind.

Asked if a safety shot was an option, O’Sullivan said: “There is always a safety shot on, but there was not one where I could guarantee to get the ball safe.

“And it was at a stage in the game where I felt I needed to make something happen.

“It was one that if it went in it was one that could turn the match around, so there’s always stuff going on in your head.

“The up and down was not on. I could have gone cushion-first, but I am not good at that shot and would probably mess it up so I’d rather mess a pot up than mess up a safety.”

O’Sullivan said he was solely focused on the basics of striking the cue ball clean and with a straight stroke.

“There is so much distance between cue ball and the red it requires perfect cueing,” he said. “All I focused on was trying to hit the middle of the white and the cue going through perfectly straight.”

He missed the pot second time round, but seeing it fall relatively safe he added: “That’s actually not a bad outcome. The thinking was all or nothing.”

---

Watch the Welsh Open and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

Welsh Open 'Phenomenal' - O'Sullivan in awe as White pulls off Trump's brilliant banana shot YESTERDAY AT 17:54