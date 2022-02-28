Judd Trump eased into the second round of the Welsh Open with a 4-1 victory over Dean Young.

Trump, whose best performance at the tournament was making the final in 2017, made breaks of 99 and 59 to set up a meeting with Craig Steadman.

The world No. 3 is looking to play himself into form after suffering a second-round exit at the European Masters last week, but he was up against a player with no pressure on him.

Young is a new professional from Scotland who has come through Q School and competing in his first season on tour, and he got off to a dream start by taking an early lead.

He missed a relatively easy red, but Trump did the same immediately after and dropped the opening frame 66-0.

Trump missed several shots early in the second frame but found his range to rattle through to a break of 99 after Young had missed with the rest, to level the match at 1-1.

Trump continued to struggle to find top gear but managed to win the third and fourth frames to take control of the contest. He then knocked in a break of 59 to seal his progress.

While Trump was in action, century breaks were being racked up in Newport.

Barry Hawkins thrashed Alexander Ursenbacher 4-0, which included a 110 in the third frame and two half-century breaks of 56 and 54.

Kyren Wilson fought back to beat Dominic Dale 4-3 and advance to the second round.

Wilson made breaks of 54, 60, 76 and 67 but had to win three of the last four frames to advance against Dale, who made a 100 break to take a 2-1 lead.

Ukrainian Iulian Boiko came from 3-0 down to beat Welsh 15-year-old Liam Davies, who made a break of 127. Stuart Bingham won 4-1 against Sean Maddocks.

Neil Robertson faces Jimmy White in the evening session, with John Higgins, Mark Selby and Ken Doherty also in action.

Shaun Murphy reached the second round earlier in the day following a 4-2 victory over Andy Hicks, but Stephen Maguire remains without a win in 2022 after suffering another first-round exit.

