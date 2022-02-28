Premium Snooker Chen Zifan - Mark Selby 01:37:14 Replay

Selby 4-1 Chen

We will be back at 12:45pm on Tuesday afternoon with more action from the Welsh Open as four-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan starts out against James Cahill. Thanks for joining us today.

Selby 3-1 Chen (77-37)

Well, what an odd ending. Selby wins 4-1 after Chen cut in a tough black only to see the white fall down the yellow pocket. That is frame, set and match. Selby to face Liam Highfield in the round of 64.

Selby 3-1 Chen (70-37)

Down to the final red with Chen still chasing two snookers. Comes up with one of them and he gets it with a brilliant shot. Selby misses red, but he leaves free ball. Chen can suddenly win this frame.

Selby 3-1 Chen (70-22)

Chen needing two snookers as Selby concludes on 70.

Selby 3-1 Chen (62-22)

Break reaches 62 from Selby. Superb knock this is. Looks to be hitting the ball wonderfully well.

Selby 3-1 Chen (28-22)

Glorious chance to Selby to get the job done at this visit.

Selby 3-1 Chen (6-22)

Chen's highest break of the match is only 22. Incredible he has actually won a frame. Chen misses cut on a red from distance. Selby back among the balls looking to finish this match off.

Selby 3-1 Chen (0-22)

Chen in with an early knock of 22. Selby still seeking one frame to reach the last 64 and a match with Liam Highfield.

Selby 3-0 Chen (57-59)

A cracking yellow from Selby, but he then fails to sink green. Chen responds with green and brown, but misses a tough blue along the baulk cushion. Selby slots blue and pink, but is not on the black. He then goes in off the black and that is the frame to Chen. Quite extraordinary finish to the frame trying to roll the white ball to safety, but rolls it into a pocket.

Selby 3-0 Chen (44-45)

Selby tries to nudge a red into a middle pocket. Not too far away, but doesn't drop. Opportunity knocks for Chen, but again he can't capitalise.

Selby 3-0 Chen (44-40)

Selby with a rare safety error, but he ends up leaving Chen in a snooker. Hits the black first time, but gets the final red safe the second time. Good hit under pressure.

Selby 3-0 Chen (37-34)

Chen butchers an attempt at a red with a rest. Difficult for Selby to clear the table at this visit with two reds tied up and he misses a red down a side rail attempting to pot it at pace. Chen has same issue with the other red next to black on side cushion.

Selby 3-0 Chen (7-13)

Bad miss by Chen attempting to cut a red into a yellow pocket. Selby back at the table chasing one more frame to reach the last 64.

Selby 3-0 Chen (0-13)

Chen really not scoring enough when he gets access to the table. Selby getting the freedom of Newport at the moment. Under little or no pressure.

Selby 2-0 Chen (76-13)

Selby enjoying himself out there. Just too much class among the balls. A break of 70 to go with a 69 in the first frame.

Selby 2-0 Chen (38-13)

Lovely shot by Selby to release a few more reds along the top cushion. Should build up a sizeable lead in this frame.

Selby 2-0 Chen (6-13)

Chen enjoying a bit more joy early in the third frame after Selby fails to sink a long red, but he breaks down with pink to centre pocket staying out.

Around the tables

Zhao Xintong 4-1 Oliver Lines

4-1 Oliver Lines Neil Robertson 4-0 Jimmy White

4-0 Jimmy White Mark Allen 4-1 Ken Doherty

4-1 Ken Doherty Elliot Slessor 1-3 Dylan Emery

Mark Selby 2-0 Chen Zifan

John Higgins 0-1 Pang Junxu

Selby 1-0 Chen (67-13)

A lead of 67 points with 59 left up as red just fails to drop for Selby. Looks like 2-0 coming up. And is with pink failing to drop off the penultimate red.

Selby 1-0 Chen (67-0)

Lead goes beyond 50 for the 'Jester from Leicester'. No laughing matter for Chen who has not had the chance to get into stroke.

Selby 1-0 Chen (44-0)

Chen attempts to power a long red into a pocket, but he misses and scatters the pack of reds. That could be a fatal error in this second frame.

Selby 1-0 Chen (18-0)

Selby is away again here in this second frame. Some people call him 'The Hoover' which is an apt nickname for the world champion at his best. Goes into the pack off a pink, but the white sticks to the reds. Just a safety shot to follow.

Selby 0-0 Chen (69-4)

Selby looking very sharp among the balls. Looking to make a one-visit dish-up and he does with a 1-0 lead. Selby with 69. That is a strong start.

Selby 0-0 Chen (41-4)

Chen is the World No 117, Selby tops the rankings. Huge difference in career narratives, but first to four frames is a sprint.

Selby 0-0 Chen (0-4)

Chen Zifan gets the first frame off this one up and running. Poor safety shot by Selby early on and Chen has chance to get his hand on the table, but he misses an easy red.

Around the tables

Zhao Xintong 3-1 Oliver Lines

Neil Robertson 4-0 Jimmy White

Mark Allen 3-1 Ken Doherty

Elliot Slessor 1-2 Dylan Emery

Robertson 4-0 White

Robertson 3-0 White (95-20)

Handshake is offered from White to Robertson. Well beaten on the night. All a bit subdued from the crowd. No cries of 'C'mon Jimmy' out there. Robertson will face Hammad Miah in the last 64.

Robertson 3-0 White (71-16)

White throws in a forgettable safety shot and that could spell the end for Jimbo.

Robertson 3-0 White (65-0)

A break of 48 from Robertson. Black eludes him with Robertson chasing red and colour for the win. White staring the exit door in the face.

Robertson 3-0 White (56-0)

Not far off the winning line in this frame and match..

Robertson 3-0 White (48-0)

This looks like the end of the event for Jimbo. Robertson prowling the balls with intent. White has only 57 points to his name in three frames despite having several decent chances.

Robertson 3-0 White (25-0)

Robertson handed early chance in this fourth frame, the frame he needs for victory, but can't open up the pack of reds from the blue. Just the safety shot coming up for the 2010 world champion, but not long until he is back in business.

Around the tables

Zhao Xintong 3-0 Oliver Lines

Neil Robertson 3-0 Jimmy White

Mark Allen 3-0 Ken Doherty

Elliot Slessor 1-1 Dylan Emery

Robertson 2-0 White (74-25)

'The Thunder from Down Under' adds 46 for a 3-0 lead. More like a mild breeze at the moment, but more than enough to dominate this match.

Robertson 2-0 White (50-25)

White with a chance of a red to middle after Robertson misses a red on 28, but again that is no good as he misses the first ball. This could soon be going 3-0 to the tournament favourite.

Robertson 2-0 White (7-25)

White is short of pace as he tries to come up with a timely safety shot. Another obvious chance is presented to the Masters champion.

Robertson 2-0 White (0-25)

A knock of 25 from 'The Whirlwind' at the start of the third frame. Will be slightly disappointed it was not more. Jimmy again first at the table in all three opening frames.

Around the tables

Zhao Xintong 1-0 Oliver Lines

Neil Robertson 2-0 Jimmy White

Mark Allen 2-0 Ken Doherty

Elliot Slessor 1-0 Dylan Emery

Robertson 1-0 White (121-7)

A fabulous break of 121 from Robertson for a 2-0 lead. White first to the punch in both of the first two frames, but not really providing any substance among the balls.

Robertson 1-0 White (61-7)

Robertson right in the groove out there. Smooth as you like with that velvety cue action working to perfection. Could be a century coming up for the Melburnian.

Robertson 1-0 White (22-7)

White is certainly playing some nice safety stuff, but he misses a blue to the yellow bag. Another underwhelming finish for White. Robertson back at the table.

Robertson 0-0 White (77-25)

A break of 39 from the Aussie sees him move 15 points clear. One red left on the table. White still in the frame in this opener, but fails to hit red with a swerve shot. Real blunder and Robertson slams home a straight red before slotting blue and the colours. And just like that he leads 1-0. Onus is on White to start scoring.

Robertson 0-0 White (8-25)

Safety isn't going to be White's main problem in this match, scoring is..

Robertson 0-0 White (1-25)

Another error by Robertson. Bright start by White to this match as he is presented with another opportunity, but only adding six as a cut on a pink fails to drop. Robertson with chance to get his cue arm working.

Robertson 0-0 White (1-15)

But short of pace trying to land on pink. Just another safety shot coming up.

Robertson 0-0 White (1-14)

Early chance for White as he picks out a fine mid-range red before rolling in a tricky brown. Off and running in this opening frame.

Robertson 0-0 White (1-2)

White picks out a cut on a red to a centre pocket. Opts to roll up behind brown. Slots another decent red seconds later, but just safety to follow. Early bout of tactical play in this match.

Robertson 0-0 White (1-0)

Stunning long red by Robertson early in this first frame. Thumping effort that hits the back of the pocket, but no colour to follow.

Neil Robertson on facing 'Whirlwind' White

"Winning my first professional tournament was winning the Masters qualifying event when we used to have that. I won that by beating Dominic Dale 6-5, and that allowed me the chance to play at the Masters. I faced Jimmy White at the old Wembley Conference Centre in the wildcard round in February 2004. That was a huge six months in my career.

"You have to be in the top 16 to play in the Masters these days, but it gave me a taste of what the big time was really about. It probably propelled me to get noticed by a lot of people. I was so happy to get the chance to play at the old Conference Centre, and especially against Jimmy for sure. It was amazing.

"I'll never experience anything like that again. I've played Ronnie with a full-on crowd in London, but it was just different playing Jimmy. The crowd really loved him. It was unbelievable. You still had the crazies that turn up to watch Ronnie, but there was a genuine love for Jimmy that you could feel from the fans. I lost 6-2, but it was an outstanding memory.

"It was great to play him while he was still a top player in the game."

Robertson 0-0 White (0-0)

"I'm playing one of the guys who is in form," says White, who turned professional 42 years ago. "My game is in good shape. I can't miss any easy balls against him, but if I play my game I know I can win."

Robertson 0-0 White (0-0)

These two first met in the wildcard round of the Masters in 2004 with White running out a 6-2 victory on that occasion, but Robertson usurped White 4-1 at this stage of the Welsh Open in 2017.

Welcome back to Newport

First up is Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White against Masters champion Neil Robertson in the round of 128 at the Welsh Open. World champion Mark Selby meets Chen Zifan in his tournament opener. Lets get the boys on the baize.

That's us done for the afternoon

Apologies, that's my fault - there'll be no Mark J. Williams v Michael Judge, as my daughter's after-school class has been cancelled and my wife is on calls. However, we will be back for the evening sesh at 6.45pm GMT, featuring Neil Robertson v Jimmy White. De-cent!

Around the tables

Liam Davies 3-1 Iulian Boiko

Barry Hawkins 4-0 Alexander Ursenbacher

Kyren Wilson 4-3 Dominic Dale

Judd Trump beats Dean Young 4-1!

He didn't play well today and might've been 3-0 or 2-1 down after three, but Dean - who played a lovely first frame - couldn't maintain his level. He'll be better for the experience, though, and has some talent, so hopefully we see him again soon. Judd, who looked more comfy towards the end, plays Craig Steadman next.

Trump 3-1 Young (65-4)

Judd's looking much more like Judd in this run, but needing one more red, he runs out of position off the pink and plays safe. If I'm honest, I think Dean's head's gone, and it won't be long before this is done. And, as I type that, Dean leaves a mid-distance one that Judd's naused not to gobble, overcutting to left corner, so there's a little bit of life left in this yet.

Trump 3-1 Young (20-4)

Dean clips the pink playing off the pack, ceding six, then misses a longun to right corner. Judd then foul-misses before rattling home a long starter and working his way up the table with a decent pot on the green before breaking a cluster and freeing the pink. Lovely shot. This looks a lot like the end.

Around the tables

Liam Davies 3-1 Iulian Boiko

Barry Hawkins 4-0 Alexander Ursenbacher

Kyren Wilson 3-3 Dominic Dale

Trump 3-1 Young

Judd forces Dean to pot the final red, edging it over left-corner. But he then misses a black off its spot, so concedes.

Trump 2-1 Young (50-24)

Again, though, Judd can't quite make the frame safe, Dean returning to the table with a snooker required. He doubles a starter, just - there's a wobble - but he can't parlay it into a serious break.

Trump 2-1 Young (50-16)

Or not! Judd misses a blue to the green pocket, but again Dean can't hold it down, guiding a red well wide of right-corner, and this is going to be 3-1. Dean might never have as good a chance to beat the best player in the world, but unless he relocates his form of frame one, it's going out of the windae.

Trump 2-1 Young (26-0)

Judd isn't with it here, and he gets nowhere near a long red that allows Dean to sort a mid-distance one. But then he misses the blue! Oh, Dean! In comms, Angles reckons he was put off by noise from another table but it barely matters because Judd is grooving himself as we speak.

Around the tables

Liam Davies 3-0 Iulian Boiko

Barry Hawkins 4-0 Alexander Ursenbacher

Kyren Wilson 3-2 Dominic Dale

Trump 2-1 Young

Dean's given a decent account of himself so far, but he'll know he could easily be 3-0 up.

Trump 1-1 Young (46-42)

Or it might be. Judd bags the brown, and the other two balls he needs are there for him.

Trump 1-1 Young (42-42)

Judd drains the yellow but only the yellow, then Dean flukes the green - which means he's got to get the brown safe, which he does. Both players need to the pink, but we may end up with a black-ball frame because potting them all might not be doable by one man.

Trump 1-1 Young (40-39)

Judd eschews playing a cannon, can't get position on a red, and we're back playing safety with three of the blighters left. Judd leaves on over left-middle so Dean tickles it home, but when he runs out of position he can't get the last ball safe, and it's sent to left corner in the typical Trump style. Thing is, the green is on the bottom cushion and the yellow and brown are close to the top, so working this one out may take a while.

Trump 1-1 Young (16-24)

The pair swap missed chances then, just as Dean looks ensconced, he misses a yellow to right-middle that would've set him up for 2-1. It's a tremendous oversight, it really is, because Judd is now set to go in front, but since that first frame, in which he was superb, the occasion has got big on him.

Trump 1-1 Young (2-15)

Dean must be fearing the worst when Judd gets in early in frame three, but after sinking a red he misses the broon, and now it's Dean accumulating ... until he undercuts a yellow and leaves a smorsgasbord. Judd, though, can only manage a point ...but Dean jawses a red to left corner, and this is scrappy now.

Around the tables

Liam Davies 1-0 Iulian Boiko

Barry Hawkins 3-0 Alexander Ursenbacher

Kyren Wilson 2-2 Dominic Dale

Trump 1-1 Young

Not quite enough for a on, but a 99 clearance gets Judd on the board, and Dean will be feeling very poorly at thought of that red with the rest.

Trump 0-1 Young (33-19)

Again, it's Dean in first, Judd leaving the white short thereby facilitating an easy opener to right corner. But this time he can't capitalise ,missing a nasty one with the rest, and Judd is quickly at the table easing balls into bags. He's looking good.

Around the tables

Liam Davies 1-0 Iulian Boiko

Barry Hawkins 2-0 Alexander Ursenbacher

Kyren Wilson 1-0 Dominic Dale

Trump 0-1 Young

He actually misses one to left corner, only for Judd to rattle one in the jaws of right corner with the steal set-up. That would've hurt, but now Dean's on a buzz.

Trump 0-0 Young (0-53)

Dean is into this, and after Judd misses a long one, he sends one long to left corner. He should clinch the frame from here.

Trump 0-0 Young (0-48)

Look at Dean! He cues a straight red beautifully, but as I type that he loses the white off the yellow, so plays a sensible snooker. He's only 20, and the march of the youngsters - most recently Fan Zhengyi beating Ronnie last night to win the European Masters, but also Zhao Xintong, the UK and German Masters champ - is extremely exciting.

Trump 0-0 Young (0-18)

He did win the Players' Championship, it's true, but Judd still hasn't nabbed a ranking title this season - what on earth? He tells Eurosport that the six he got last term might be a record he gets to keep, noting that Hendry and O'Sullivan have most of them, and I wonder if, for once, he's going to peak for the Crucible. If he does, the rest need to look out, but in the meantime Dean, 118 in the world, sinks a decent starter and starts potting balls.

And off we go

This is the last of this year's Home International competitions.

The holder is out!

Mann beats Brown 4-3!

Our main e-vent is delayed

Brown - the holder - and Mann are finishing off, Mann up in the decider.

Already today

Jordan Brown 3-3 Mitchell Mann

Stephen Maguire 1-4 Fergal O'Brien

Anthony McGill 3-4 Zhang Anda

Shaun Murphy 4-2 Andy Hicks

Afternoon all

As we know, snooker is unstoppable, but seriously, it's spoiling us. No sooner has the European Masters finished in thrilling style, than the Welsh Open is away. We'll kick-off this afternoon with Judd Trump v Dean Young.

Fan holds nerve to beat O’Sullivan in decider and win European Masters

Fan Zhengyi held his nerve under pressure to secure the biggest win of his career with a 10-9 victory over Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final of the European Masters.

In a season that has seen one of his practice partners Zhao Xintong make the breakthrough, Fan claimed the first title of his career.

The stars aligned for the 21-year-old, as he came up against an O’Sullivan who was way short of the form he produced earlier in the week and he had more than his share of luck.

But he needed to convert, and he did exactly that in a tense final session at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

O’Sullivan threatens to quit amid photographer row



