Ronnie O'Sullivan has detailed the "not ideal preparation" he had to contend with during the final session of his dramatic semi-final with John Higgins at the World Championship.

Ad

It is the fifth occasion in O’Sullivan’s illustrious career that he has occupied the world No. 1 ranking, and the first time since 2019, as he continues his pursuit of a record-equalling seventh world title.

World Championship 'I used to play alright and win tournaments' - O'Sullivan on why he has to play well 3 HOURS AGO

If he can equal Stephen Hendry's record of titles at the Crucible it will be truly momentous, but he told Eurosport after his semi-final with Higgins that he actually felt "unsettled" and had to deal with a few nightmare issues during the match.

First, he told match referee Marcel Eckardt that his "seat is wet - not sure how this can be, to be honest", but then added that it was not the only frustrating factor at play for him in the encounter.

Speaking at the end of the match when he joined his good friend Jimmy White in the Eurosport expert chairs, O’Sullivan acknowledged his discomfort due to many factors during the match.

“It must have been wet because I sat down and was drenched," O'Sullivan said while smiling in the studio.

"It must have been wet from before. Yeah, it was wet from before. I am actually going to have to bring out a hairdryer because, I don't know, someone has wet the seat.

'I can’t pot as well as Neil or Judd' – O’Sullivan on why there is ‘less margin for error’ now

“Then as I turned up to the venue to get in my dressing room, I didn't even have a dressing room!

"Yeah, I was a bit unsettled tonight, to be honest with you. I forgot my chalk. It was not ideal preparation.”

When fellow snooker legend White stated "it won't happen tomorrow", O'Sullivan simply responded "yeah".

The 32-year-old has not triumphed at the Crucible since 2019 despite repeatedly holding the No. 1 world ranking and being a consistently dominant force at the top of the game.

The Bristolian will be hoping for similarly smooth preparation to what O'Sullivan will be seeking following the two titanic semi-finals in Sheffield as both players vie for a famous win on the very biggest stage.

‘There it is!’ – Watch the moment O’Sullivan sealed place in world final

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship World Championship: The Final LIVE – O'Sullivan takes on Trump for Crucible glory 4 HOURS AGO