Stephen Maguire came through a tight tussle with Zhou Yuelong to book his place at the World Snooker Championship.

The former world No. 2, whose best showing at the tournament was reaching the semi-finals in 2007 and 2012, came through 10-7 against Yuelong.

Maguire fell 3-1 behind but breaks of 104 and 137 helped him edge in front.

Maguire managed to open up a 7-4 advantage, only for Yuelong to make half-century breaks (69, 712, 61) in three of the next four frames to cut the lead to one.

However, Maguire held firm and booked his place in the main draw.

Ding Junhui survived a big scare as he came from 7-4 down to beat David Lilley, who was trying to secure a Crucible debut at the age of 46.

Ding, who made the final in 2016, has struggled for form this season and looked to be heading out as Lilley won three frames in a row from 4-4.

But Ding rallied and won six frames in succession to advance 10-7.

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh made four century breaks, including a 145 and a 138, as he rallied to beat Matthew Selt 10-7.

Selt was 6-4 ahead but saw the advantage slip away and Un-Nooh booked his place in the main draw with back-to-back centuries.

Scott Donaldson was the first qualifier through as he thrashed Allan Taylor 10-1 while Lyu Haotian beat Dominic Dale 10-4.

Watch: Dott make 147 at World Championship qualifying

Jamie Jones qualified for the fifth time as he won 10-5 against Tom Ford and Michael White won four of the last five frames to beat Jordan Brown 10-8.

The final frame of the match went down to the black and White potted it from range to secure his progress.

The draw for the World Championship is on Thursday April 14 at 11:00 BST.

It will be livestreamed on Eurosport.com and Eurosport's dedicated snooker YouTube channel . Coverage begins at 10:55 and will be completed by 11:20.

