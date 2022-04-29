Premium Snooker John Higgins - Ronnie O'Sullivan 15:15-18:30 Live

Refresh for live updates or watch the live stream above

Ad

O'Sullivan 6-6 Higgins (*57-0)

World Championship 'Two of the greatest ever' - White compares O'Sullivan and Higgins to Federer and Nadal 36 MINUTES AGO

O'Sullivan leaves himself short on a red, but an attacking shot sees him still find one to pot and then he goes into the bunch as well. Next up is a long red to the right middle. It's not easy, but he sinks it perfectly. Frame winning chance now

O'Sullivan 6-6 Higgins (*30-0)

Higgins misses a pot at the start of frame 13 and that gifts Ronnie an opening red. He takes that and then moves swiftly onto 30. The question is over when he will go into the pack. He doesn't have to yet, with three reds loose, but he'll already be thinking about it

O'Sullivan 6-6 Higgins

So here we go. The players are back from the mid-session interval and we are back underway

Reminders for the audience

So into the mid-session interval we head, and when they return, I'm sure the fans will be statuesque for the final four frames!

O'Sullivan 6-6 Higgins (99-0)

Just brilliant from Ronnie. There were a couple of occasions there where the crowd really grabbed his concentration, but he kept potting beautifully, while the positional play was near perfect. He can't get a century, missing the last red when on 99, but we are all-square going into the mid-session interval. This is riveting - and tense!

O'Sullivan 5-6 Higgins (*71-0)

A couple of lovely little nudges to open the pack up for Ronnie, and then a nice pot with the rest on a red to the yellow pocket. That's followed by a terrific positional shot off the brown and a red and pink to take him past the snookers required mark

O'Sullivan 5-6 Higgins (*43-0)

Not for the first time, the cue ball leaves the table, and bounces several times, such is the force Ronnie hits it with, as he pots the black. He gets a bit lucky as the white goes into the pack and is touching ball, but he still has a pot on. Can he win the frame in one visit?

O'Sullivan 5-6 Higgins (*13-0)

There's one frame to go until the mid-session interval; will Higgins open up a two frame advantage, or can Ronnie level once more? Well the Rocket gets first chance after a loose safety shot from John that hits the yellow. O'Sullivan sinks the red before asking the referee to have a word with the crowd, who have on occasion been told to stop moving when a player is down on his shot. Back in his stride, though, the Rocket pots the brown and finds position perfectly

O'Sullivan 5-6 Higgins (0-79)

So Higgins is back in front of the first time since yesterday. It's only a break of 53 as he misses a red along the top cushion, but job done as Ronnie doesn't get back out of his chair. The Rocket hasn't potted a ball for over half an hour

O'Sullivan 5-5 Higgins (0-71*)

A few nudges and kisses later and Higgins has opened up the bottom end of the table, where five or six reds were surrounding the black spot. There's one red up at the baulk end and two on the left cushion, but he won't need them as he goes past the snookers required stage with five stil on the table

O'Sullivan 5-5 Higgins (0-40*)

Well. Ronnie thinks he spots a plant, but it doesn't quite go, and the balls career across the table, which looks very different now to what it did 20 seconds ago. Higgins comes back to the table and sinks one red, and surely this time he'll make the chance count?

O'Sullivan 5-5 Higgins (0-26)

Oof, that's a poor positional shot though. Higgins runs through on to the cushion off the blue, trying to go around the back of a red on the top cushion, but he kisses it instead and lifts his head to the Crucible ceiling in frustration. End of break - and another opportunity passes by

O'Sullivan 5-5 Higgins (0-20*)

After a brief safety battle, an error from Ronnie as the cue ball hits a red on the way back to baulk and lingers mid-table. Higgins thumps home a red to the left corner and then plays a beautiful positional shot off the blue, coming off four cushions to get back to the right end of the table. This is a massive chance now

O'Sullivan 5-5 Higgins (0-6)

Higgins gets in first again, a delicate red to the right middle. He holds for the blue, but he finishes centimetres short with the cue ball in his search for another red, so breaks down on six

Higgins feeling short of luck?

That was the longest frame of the match, not helped by this horrendous run of misfortune for Higgins. Thankfully it didn't cost him the frame

O'Sullivan 5-5 Higgins (34-64)

Lovely shot on the yellow from Higgins, using the cue ball to nudge into the green, which goes towards the right middle, where he pots it with his next shot. Brown and blue added and we're level again at 5-5

O'Sullivan 5-4 Higgins (34-50*)

A safety battle is played out on the final red, before Ronnie plays off two cushions and hits it pretty much full ball. The result is the red rolling towards the right corner, and Higgins pots it brilliantly. The black follows - and he now needs up to and including the brown

O'Sullivan 5-4 Higgins (34-42)

Oh my word, it's de ja vu! Higgins pots the black, but the cue ball clips the green and drops into the left middle. What horrendous luck. Will that be as costly as the previous frame? His saving grace is the final red is tight on the left cushion, so Ronnie has to play safe, which he does really well

O'Sullivan 5-4 Higgins (27-42*)

O'Sullivan tries to pot his way out of trouble with a long red to the left corner that rattles the jaws but doesn't go down. He leaves a pot for Higgins, who then adds the brown and taking the cue ball to the top cushion for a very tough red that he just sinks

O'Sullivan 5-4 Higgins (27-36)

A wayward safety from Ronnie leaves Higgins with a simple opening red, and he comfortably gets position on the black off that. There are five reds left on the table now, but two are tied up on the top cushion - both will be crucial and he'll have to move them at some stage. He pots two of the loose ones first, both with blacks, before trying to move them, but it all goes wrong. End of break, but a good safety leaves O'Sullivan in a spot of bother

O'Sullivan 5-4 Higgins (27-12)

Ronnie gets another chance after a pretty horrendous Higgins safety, but he can't find a second red so plays safe. It's not a perfect shot though, leaving a long red for Higgins, who clips that home. It's only a break of one mind, as he can't finish on a colour

O'Sullivan 5-4 Higgins (21-11)

Goodness me, the cue power from Ronnie! He drills home a red and then the cue ball practically jumps over the pack. He's having to work hard here though as the black and pink are tied up. It doesn't seem to be bothering the Rocket though. He really is cueing superbly - until he misses a mid-distance red with the rest

O'Sullivan 5-4 Higgins (*5-11)

John doesn't have to wait too long to get back to the table though, as he spots a plant that he plays delightfully. He then runs into the pack off the yellow and is left a nasty red to the left corner which he misses - and in doing so leaves it for Ronnie, who strokes it home

O'Sullivan 5-4 Higgins (4-8)

Higgins is first in as we get frame 10 underway, Ronnie leaving him one long red which he plays at almost dead weight, managing to hold brilliantly for the black. He pots that, but then goes in-off when sinking red number two, clipping that into the right middle, only for the cue ball to roll into the right corner

O'Sullivan 5-4 Higgins (122-1)

So, almost the perfect start for O'Sullivan, who cleans up the remaining balls with a break of 73. Horrible luck for Higgins though; his split off the brown was so well played - only for that red to somehow squeeze into the pocket. First blood to Ronnie this afternoon though

O'Sullivan 4-4 Higgins (*73-1)

The most galling thing for John is he's left Ronnie in prime position, and the Rocket duly pots two reds with blacks to move past the snookers required mark.

O'Sullivan 4-4 Higgins (49-1)

But O'Sullivan breaks down with his next shot. He had left himself short on the black, meaning he couldn't go into the pack and so had to hold for a red into the yellow pocket, which catches the jaws and rolls back up towards the baulk line. The cue ball is near at the other end of the table, but Higgins pots the very same red and goes into the pack off the brown - only for a red to trundle into the left corner. What horrible luck - he could barely have hit it better

O'Sullivan 4-4 Higgins (*45-0)

The potting has been good, but it has taken Ronnie a fair few pots to finally get control of the cue ball. A blue into the right middle sees the white finish just below the pack, and that's absolutely perfect. With his next red, he nudges a couple of others into play and all of a sudden he's raced past 40

O'Sullivan 4-4 Higgins (*9-0)

How's that for starters? Ronnie hammers home a long red, the opening point of the session. The cue ball doesn't screw back too much though, so he's left with a reasonably tricky blue, which he sinks and manages to get the white back up towards the pack as well. He's looking sharp

Here. We. Go.

Get your popcorn ready. The players are here, the atmosphere is electric and session two of this gripping semi-final is underway as Ronnie starts frame nine with a terrific break-off

Catch-up on this morning's action

Drama to come

These two finished their opening session of the semi-final just after 10pm last night, and it was a stunning set of eight frames, with neither player giving an inch. We're expecting more of the same this afternoon!

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome back to our live coverage of the World Snooker Championship semi-finals. After a brilliant session this morning, where Judd Trump maintained his six frame advantage over Mark Williams to lead 11-5 going into this evening, we're focusing on Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins this afternoon, and they're locked at 4-4

Join us again at 14.30 BST

That's it for the first session of today. Trump remains firmly in the driving seat to reach the final with Williams needing a big evening to have any realistic hope.

Next up, we've got action in the other semi final. It's Ronnie O'Sullivan against John Higgins with the match finely poised at 4-4. We'll be back underway at 14.30 BST. See you then!

‘It’s safe… for now anyway!’

A delicious Trump shot sets up "one of the best" Crucible clearances...

‘It’s safe… for now anyway!’ – Delicious Trump shot sets up brilliant clearance

TRUMP 11-5 WILLIAMS

Williams ties the session but still has a mountain to climb in terms of his designs on reaching another Crucible final. He knows he has to be bold to have any chance and produces some excellent pots to dig out the final frame this morning/afternoon. A sublime double with a red to the middle pocket that leaves him perfectly on the yellow is the pick of his shots. A tough red down the left flank close to frame ball is downed with aplomb and earns crisp applause from the crowd. He can’t double in he final red and ends on a break of 70.

TRUMP 11-4 WILLIAMS (18-4)

It’s looking bleak for Williams as Trump blazes out of the traps once more. A break of 17 suddenly turns sour when he bullets a red to the bottom left but lands the cue ball right in amongst the pack. He attempts a safety on yellow – but misses! Williams puts him back in and the Juddernaut duly makes it this time, but the Welshman has a glimmer of hope now.

TRUMP 11-4 WILLIAMS

That’s sublime. Trump eats into Williams’ lead but is forced to play three tough shots in succession to stay in with a chance of pinching the frame at this visit. He cuts a black to the bottom right but doesn’t bring the cue ball up high enough for the penultimate red. He executes a fabulous cut on it to the bottom left but doesn’t quite get the kiss off the final red he was hoping for. Once again he solves his own puzzle with a brown to the green pocket with plenty of left-hand spin to land neatly on that red to the same pocket. There’s a brief moment of concern when he thinks he’s snookered himself on the yellow, but he can just about see it to put it away before cruising through to complete a stunning 80 clearance.

TRUMP 10-4 WILLIAMS (0-52)

Williams nails a long red to the bottom left and sets about building a significant lead. He seems to do a lot of the heavy lifting with a black to the bottom left that propels the cue ball into the pack. He’s looking in good shape but then over cuts the black to the bottom right. Chance for Trump!

TRUMP 10-4 WILLIAMS

The Ace in the Pack is a whisker away from gifting Williams a lifeline when his pot of a red ends with the cue ball hovering dangerously over the bottom left pocket. It would have given Williams a foul that would have kept him in the frame. Instead, the No.4 seed tickles the black into the bottom right and knows it's job done. A sensational attempt at position sees him come off all of the cushions to try and land on the final red. He can’t quite achieve it but the break of 50 is good enough.

TRUMP 9-4 WILLIAMS (43-0)

Trump picks off another red but then plays a safety behind the brown. Williams spies a plant off the right cushion. It’s highly ambitious and the crowd are desperate for him to succeed. Unfortunately, he’s miles off! The reds scatter and Trump will surely complete the job from here.

TRUMP 9-4 WILLIAMS (42-0)

Williams looks to plant a long red to the bottom left corner. It’s a big ask and he comes up well short. Trump puts away the red over the same pocket with the rest and sets about mopping up the ones free of the pack. The big moment comes when he looks to cut the black in and cannon into the reds. He fails to get the desired impact and is forced to abandon his assault with a safety below the black.

TRUMP 9-4 WILLIAMS

It’s not to be for the Ace in the Pack. He executes a quite wonderful long cut on a red to the bottom right corner and then uses the rest to put away the black to the yellow pocket. The shots don’t get much easier as he’s faced with a red down the left cushion and he can’t quite edge it past the jaws of the pocket. Williams nips in and slots way a red to the bottom right and yellow to the middle right to secure the frame.

TRUMP 9-3 WILLIAMS (0-58)

Trump tickles the jaws of the pocket with a tight cut on a red to the bottom right. It gives Williams another opening and he moves to within a whisker of making it count on the scoreboard. The Welsh No.8 seed uses the rest to sink a red to the bottom left pocket but gets a cannon off two reds on the bottom cushion. He attempts a tough long black to the middle left but can’t quite make it count with the cue ball tight to the cushion. It’s a tough one to take as he’s 58 ahead with just 59 left on the table. Can Trump still nick it?

TRUMP 9-3 WILLIAMS (0-19)

How’s your luck? Williams misses a long red to the bottom left corner but gets a huge piece of fortune when he ricochets into two other reds and sees one fly into the middle right pocket. Trump would have been in had that stayed out. Instead, Williams seizes the initiative with a brave, long yellow to the yellow pocket. He’s bold again with an attempt to break into the pack but he’s used up all of his luck it seems! The break ends at 19 as the black blocks his path to the open red near the bottom cushion.

TRUMP 9-3 WILLIAMS

That’s more like it! The veteran three-time champion slots a super red to the middle left and gets a well-paced rebound off the bottom cushion to engineer a perfect cannon off two reds that opens up the black. It’s a worthy catalyst for a much-needed response to the Trump onslaught. As the Welshman’s break approaches the half century he’s faced with a miss-able long red to the yellow pocket but he keeps his nerve to coolly guide it down and stay on course. From there he finds top form and even chucks in an unorthodox attempt at a long pink that earns a chuckle from the crowd. He duly misses but it doesn’t matter as his break of 119 – the third century in a row – sees him head into the mid-session interval on a positive note.

TRUMP 9-2 WILLIAMS (1-0)

Trump sizzles another mid-table red to that bottom right corner. It maintains his impressive 89 percent long pot conversion but doesn’t pave the way for another ominous break. Instead, he opts for safety and once again comes out on top. Williams looks in all sorts of trouble but finally gets some respite when Trump surprisingly misses a long red to the bottom corner. The spectators break their silence to urge the Welshman to take advantage. They want to see more of a battle here and not just a Trump masterclass.

TRUMP 9-2 WILLIAMS

Williams fouls with two failed attempts to escape a snooker from baulk and leaves a red on the bottom cushion. It tempts an in-form Trump to jump back into potting action and he beautifully nudges it into the right pocket. He lands neatly on the black and Williams begins to get comfortable in his seat once again. He’s not coming back to the table in this frame. Trump smoothly eases through the gears, efficiently moving beyond frame ball to clock up back-to-back century clearances (100).

TRUMP 8-2 WILLIAMS (30-0)

Wow! A tough red from mid-table with the cue ball close to baulk sizzles with unerring accuracy to the bottom right pocket to ensure Trump maintains his momentum following that century. It’s followed by an update of his stats that notes it is his 15th conversion of a long pot from his 17th attempt.

He builds a decent lead but has to work hard to keep position with a pink to the middle left. Eventually he asks too much of himself with a tough cut on a red to the bottom left that doesn’t quite make it.

TRUMP 8-2 WILLIAMS

Trump is bold with his safety and boy does it pay off handsomely. Williams looks to have the upper hand in the early exchanges but he’s first to blink and the 2019 champion drills a red from the right cushion to the bottom left corner. The touch off the left cushion tees him up nicely for the black. A red and a pink follow with another cannon opening up the pack to provide him with a frame-winning position. The Ace in the Pack really gets his mojo flowing as he breezes through to complete a sublime 114 clearance.

TRUMP 7-2 WILLIAMS (17-0)

Trump looks to shake off that sluggish start and is first to build after Williams catches the blue off the break. The Juddernaut cuts a black into the bottom left with extra venom but his cannon into the pack doesn’t go to plan. He attempts to recover position with a long red to the bottom left but he doesn’t quite get the bounce off the bottom cushion he wanted. The black just isn’t on and he’s forced to play a safety.

TRUMP 7-2 WILLIAMS

It’s far from vintage Williams but he just about does enough to reduce the arrears. He knew he needed to make a strong start and while this opener was rather twitchy from both players, it’s job done and provides a potential platform. He’s some way from a clearance when he misses a red to the middle right but the break of 33 is enough to see Trump concede.

TRUMP 7-1 WILLIAMS (7-39)

You could put together a montage of expressions of disbelief from Mark already this morning. He controls the cue ball quite brilliantly from the green pocket right down to the bottom left to tuck a red neatly into the pocket. He’s on the black close to the same corner but somehow misses it after putting all of his concentration into trying to ricochet into a cluster of reds nearby. Trump steps up but fails to take advantage. Can Williams make it count this time around?

TRUMP 7-1 WILLIAMS (0-38)

That delightful safety leaves Trump with few options and Williams is soon back at the table rolling through red and black combos. He looks on course to clinch the frame at this visit but inexplicably blows a black to the bottom left to end the break on 33.

TRUMP 7-1 WILLIAMS (0-5)

Ouch. Trump attempts a safety from baulk close to the yellow ball but after clipping the pack of reds and two cushions, he can only look on in horror as the cue ball slowly rolls into the yellow pocket. It’s a foul and an early chance for Williams. The Welsh potting machine cuts a red to the bottom left but immediately runs out of position. He’s up on the baulk cushion and plays a tidy safety by tucking the white behind the yellow.

GOOD MORNING!

Ready for some more semi-final snooker action? We’re kicking off with Judd Trump’s battle with three-time champion Mark Williams. The Welshman has it all to do and comes into this session desperately needing to make some inroads on the Juddernaut’s 7-1 lead. Can he do it? We’ll soon find out as Day 14 is about to commence!

‘I don’t actually care!’ – O’Sullivan says he is ‘on holiday’ at the World Championship

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s has claimed he does not care if he loses his World Championship semi-final to John Higgins.

“I don’t actually care to be honest with you, I’m just here to enjoy myself," he told Eurosport. "If I get beat 17-4 I’m just going to have fun, enjoy it. That’s my motto. Life has to be good, life has to be fun. It’s just a game of snooker. I’m really delighted to be here.”

Asked if he was having fun once he got going, he added: “Even if it’s absolutely horrendous, I’m still having fun, because basically I’m on a holiday 365 days a year. Every day is a holiday. It’s great when you can treat everything like a holiday! The holiday continues, I’m having fun.

“I don’t actually want it to end. The Seniors is on next week so I’m thinking about coming back for that because the shop’s still open. I just don’t want to go home, I’m actually quite frustrated and I’ve looked at the calendar and there isn’t enough tournaments. I’m absolutely devastated.”

Eurosport expert Jimmy White wasn't buying any of it...

'That’s not the truth' - White does not believe O'Sullivan saying he is not interested in title

- - -

Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

World Championship Trump in control but Williams fights on with shared session at the Crucible 3 HOURS AGO