Premium Snooker Zhao Xintong - Jamie Clarke 10:59-13:59 Live

Zhao Xintong beats Jamie Clarke

Ad

That's a marker down, as they say in the trade. Zhao Xintong has obliterated Jamie Clarke in the last two days with the sort of concussive scoring that is going to make him a formidable opponent in Sheffield in the next few weeks. There are few things in sport as thrilling as a prodigy realising their talent, and we're really seeing that with Zhao this season.

World Championship Selby makes 100th World Championship century in securing victory over Jones 12 HOURS AGO

Zhao 10-2 Clarke

Zhao puts brown and blue, and then for bantz he plays the black before the pink. We're done here, and Zhao is definitively into the last 16.

Zhao 9-2 Clarke (58-33)

He's having a go here. Jamie pots red, black and yellow, and then lays a snooker on the green. Zhao tries to swerve and hit it, but misses the green and leaves the frame on! It's a pressure green to it's own pocket, which goes close but Jamie's left it in the jaws. Zhao drops it in, and Jamie needs a snooker again. He soon leaves the brown over the bottom left though, and that will be that.

Zhao 9-2 Clarke (55-19)

Jamie's on the board! He gambles everything on a long, slow red to the green pocket and it drops in. a Break of 19 follows, before he leaves a thin cut on a red in the jaws of the bottom right. Zhao replies with eight before missing a pink to the right middle, so this frame is still in the balance. We might be done now though; Jamie leaves one of the three remaining reds over the left middle, and a swift 13 from Zhao leaves Jamie needing a snooker.

Zhao 9-2 Clarke (34-0)

Jamie's decided to go for it this morning, and it's not happening for him. He misses another long red at the start of frame 12, and it sits up as a tap-in over the left middle. Zhao has a lot of work to do to develop this into a heavy scoring chance though as pink and black are tied up...until he swiftly forces pink and several other reds into play. A long pink into the yellow pocket blams into the very centre of the hole. Has Jamie played his last shot? Zhao is just cruising here, but Jamie will come back as Zhao misses an over-ambitious canon to bring the black out and it's end of break.

Zhao 9-2 Clarke

The frame's gone and so is Zhao's concentration briefly, as he takes his eye off a simple red to bottom right to end his break on 82. He won't be too bothered though, because he needs just one more frame for a place in the next round.

Zhao 8-2 Clarke (52-0)

Zhao runs out of position slightly on the black, but cuts it back into the bottom right to hold for his next red and bring up his half-century. He's such a joy to watch, and he might still catch the breakfast bar back at his hotel today if he keeps playing like this.

Zhao 8-2 Clarke (30-0)

Jamie's in bother again in frame 11, missing a long red to the bottom right and leaving an easy starter to the bottom left for Zhao. It's 30 and counting already and these are set very nicely indeed, with the black on into both corners and plenty of loose reds to go at.

Zhao 8-2 Clarke

It's showtime! We don't get the ton when the pink rattles out of the bottom right, but after a few showboat shots an 88 from Zhao extends his lead to six frames. If Jamie can't split this mini-session we'll be done before the interval.

Zhao 7-2 Clarke (63-0)

It's another poor shot from Jamie, who has a bash at making a plant while screwing back to baulk, but reds go all over and he's left one on to the left middle. Zhao drops it in, and this is a serious chance to take the frame out now. Four reds and blacks have gone in so far, and there's still a load in the open.

Zhao 7-2 Clarke (31-0)

Jamie leaves a red on to the bottom right straight away, which Zhao drops in without finding position on the black. Zhao's safety thereafter is poor, leaving a red on to the bottom left, but Jamie can't drain it from mid-range and serves up a big chance. The black is on and there are several reds in the open; Zhao starts making hay, but his break clangs to a halt on 30 when he carelessly lands touching on a red.

Here we go

MC Rob Walker gets the baizing of the boys done, and we're underway.

On our other table today is the start of the match between Anthony McGill and Liam Highfield, and we'll keep you up to speed with what happens there.

Just to Recap

Prior to 2022 the prodigious Zhao Xintong had only played one match at the World Championship, a 10-7 first round defeat to Mark Selby in 2019. The Cyclone has long been tipped for greatness, and this season it looks like he might be cashing in his potential. Two thrilling tournament victories at the UK Championship and Turkish Masters have launched him into the top ten in the world, and he’s arrived in Sheffield a different player.

Jamie Clarke, who qualified so dramatically after beating former champion Graeme Dott last week and beat Mark Allen here two years ago, felt it yesterday. Zhao produced a sumptuous performance to race into a 7-2 lead, inclusive of two centuries and five 70 plus breaks in total. Clarke, it’s fair to say, has a job on to take this past the interval.

Good morning

We’re only on day two! Magnificent stuff. There’s another full day of Crucible action on the way, with the conclusion of Zhao Xintong and Jamie Clarke our featured match in about 15 minutes.

---

Live comments

You can follow LIVE comments on every session from the World Snooker Championship 2022 on the Eurosport.co.uk website. They will begin on this page each day at 10:00.

O’Sullivan in control against Gilbert

Ronnie O’Sullivan went through the gears to secure a 6-3 lead over David Gilbert after the opening session of their first-round clash in the World Championship at the Crucible.

Gilbert came into the match having lost all seven of his tournament meetings with O’Sullivan, but brought up thoughts of a shock when racing into a three-frame lead. However, O’Sullivan got going with a ton in the fourth and never looked back to take control of the match ahead of Sunday afternoon’s concluding session.

How to watch the event

The World Snooker Championship 2022 will be available on Eurosport and discovery+ , with all the latest news, reaction and highlights on Eurosport.com. Comments begin on this page at 10:00 on Saturday 16 April.

Schedule and dates

First round (best of 19 frames)

Saturday, 16 April

10:00

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

14:30

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

19:00

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Sunday, 17 April

10:00

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

14:30

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

19:00

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Monday, 18 April

10:00

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

14:30

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

19:00

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Tuesday, 19 April

10:00

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

14:30

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

19:00

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Wednesday, 20 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

19:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

19:00

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Second round (best of 25 frames)

Thursday, 21 April

13:00

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

19:00

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

Friday, 22 April

10:00

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

14:30

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

19:00

Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

Saturday, 23 April

10:00

Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

14:30

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert

19:00

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin

Sunday, 24 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Monday, 25 April

13:00

Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian

19:00

Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens

Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei

Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)

Tuesday, 26 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Wednesday, 27 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)

Thursday, 28 April

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Friday, 29 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Saturday, 30 April

10:00

TBC v TBC

14:30

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Final (best of 35 frames)

Sunday, 1 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Monday, 2 May

13:00

TBC v TBC

19:00

TBC v TBC

Previous Winners

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

What is the format?

The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.

The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.

What is the draw for the World Championship first round?

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

--

Watch and stream all the action from the World Snooker Championship 2022 on Eurosport and discovery+.

World Championship White backs O'Sullivan for World Championship glory, Casey and Hearn disagree 16 HOURS AGO