Snooker
Zhao Xintong - Jamie Clarke
10:59-13:59
Live
Zhao Xintong beats Jamie Clarke
That's a marker down, as they say in the trade. Zhao Xintong has obliterated Jamie Clarke in the last two days with the sort of concussive scoring that is going to make him a formidable opponent in Sheffield in the next few weeks. There are few things in sport as thrilling as a prodigy realising their talent, and we're really seeing that with Zhao this season.
World Championship
Selby makes 100th World Championship century in securing victory over Jones
Zhao 10-2 Clarke
Zhao puts brown and blue, and then for bantz he plays the black before the pink. We're done here, and Zhao is definitively into the last 16.
Zhao 9-2 Clarke (58-33)
He's having a go here. Jamie pots red, black and yellow, and then lays a snooker on the green. Zhao tries to swerve and hit it, but misses the green and leaves the frame on! It's a pressure green to it's own pocket, which goes close but Jamie's left it in the jaws. Zhao drops it in, and Jamie needs a snooker again. He soon leaves the brown over the bottom left though, and that will be that.
Zhao 9-2 Clarke (55-19)
Jamie's on the board! He gambles everything on a long, slow red to the green pocket and it drops in. a Break of 19 follows, before he leaves a thin cut on a red in the jaws of the bottom right. Zhao replies with eight before missing a pink to the right middle, so this frame is still in the balance. We might be done now though; Jamie leaves one of the three remaining reds over the left middle, and a swift 13 from Zhao leaves Jamie needing a snooker.
Zhao 9-2 Clarke (34-0)
Jamie's decided to go for it this morning, and it's not happening for him. He misses another long red at the start of frame 12, and it sits up as a tap-in over the left middle. Zhao has a lot of work to do to develop this into a heavy scoring chance though as pink and black are tied up...until he swiftly forces pink and several other reds into play. A long pink into the yellow pocket blams into the very centre of the hole. Has Jamie played his last shot? Zhao is just cruising here, but Jamie will come back as Zhao misses an over-ambitious canon to bring the black out and it's end of break.
Zhao 9-2 Clarke
The frame's gone and so is Zhao's concentration briefly, as he takes his eye off a simple red to bottom right to end his break on 82. He won't be too bothered though, because he needs just one more frame for a place in the next round.
Zhao 8-2 Clarke (52-0)
Zhao runs out of position slightly on the black, but cuts it back into the bottom right to hold for his next red and bring up his half-century. He's such a joy to watch, and he might still catch the breakfast bar back at his hotel today if he keeps playing like this.
Zhao 8-2 Clarke (30-0)
Jamie's in bother again in frame 11, missing a long red to the bottom right and leaving an easy starter to the bottom left for Zhao. It's 30 and counting already and these are set very nicely indeed, with the black on into both corners and plenty of loose reds to go at.
Zhao 8-2 Clarke
It's showtime! We don't get the ton when the pink rattles out of the bottom right, but after a few showboat shots an 88 from Zhao extends his lead to six frames. If Jamie can't split this mini-session we'll be done before the interval.
Zhao 7-2 Clarke (63-0)
It's another poor shot from Jamie, who has a bash at making a plant while screwing back to baulk, but reds go all over and he's left one on to the left middle. Zhao drops it in, and this is a serious chance to take the frame out now. Four reds and blacks have gone in so far, and there's still a load in the open.
Zhao 7-2 Clarke (31-0)
Jamie leaves a red on to the bottom right straight away, which Zhao drops in without finding position on the black. Zhao's safety thereafter is poor, leaving a red on to the bottom left, but Jamie can't drain it from mid-range and serves up a big chance. The black is on and there are several reds in the open; Zhao starts making hay, but his break clangs to a halt on 30 when he carelessly lands touching on a red.
Here we go
MC Rob Walker gets the baizing of the boys done, and we're underway.
On our other table today is the start of the match between Anthony McGill and Liam Highfield, and we'll keep you up to speed with what happens there.
Just to Recap
Prior to 2022 the prodigious Zhao Xintong had only played one match at the World Championship, a 10-7 first round defeat to Mark Selby in 2019. The Cyclone has long been tipped for greatness, and this season it looks like he might be cashing in his potential. Two thrilling tournament victories at the UK Championship and Turkish Masters have launched him into the top ten in the world, and he’s arrived in Sheffield a different player.
Jamie Clarke, who qualified so dramatically after beating former champion Graeme Dott last week and beat Mark Allen here two years ago, felt it yesterday. Zhao produced a sumptuous performance to race into a 7-2 lead, inclusive of two centuries and five 70 plus breaks in total. Clarke, it’s fair to say, has a job on to take this past the interval.
Good morning
We’re only on day two! Magnificent stuff. There’s another full day of Crucible action on the way, with the conclusion of Zhao Xintong and Jamie Clarke our featured match in about 15 minutes.
Live comments
Live comments

You can follow LIVE comments on every session from the World Snooker Championship 2022 on the Eurosport.co.uk website.
O’Sullivan in control against Gilbert
Ronnie O’Sullivan went through the gears to secure a 6-3 lead over David Gilbert after the opening session of their first-round clash in the World Championship at the Crucible.
Gilbert came into the match having lost all seven of his tournament meetings with O’Sullivan, but brought up thoughts of a shock when racing into a three-frame lead. However, O’Sullivan got going with a ton in the fourth and never looked back to take control of the match ahead of Sunday afternoon’s concluding session.
How to watch the event
How to watch the event

The World Snooker Championship 2022 will be available on Eurosport and discovery+, with all the latest news, reaction and highlights on Eurosport.com.
Schedule and dates
First round (best of 19 frames)
Saturday, 16 April
10:00
- Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones
- Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke
14:30
- Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert
19:00
- Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire
- Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones
Sunday, 17 April
10:00
- Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield
- Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke
14:30
- Mark Williams (8) v Michael White
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert
19:00
- Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page
- Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire
Monday, 18 April
10:00
- Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson
- Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield
14:30
- Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill
- Mark Williams (8) v Michael White
19:00
- Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian
- Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson
Tuesday, 19 April
10:00
- Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin
- Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill
14:30
- John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian
19:00
- Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens
- Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin
Wednesday, 20 April
10:00
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
- John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
14:30
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
- Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens
19:00
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
Thursday, 21 April
13:00
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
19:00
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
Second round (best of 25 frames)
Thursday, 21 April
13:00
- Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White
19:00
- Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire
Friday, 22 April
10:00
- Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert
- Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White
14:30
- Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
- Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire
19:00
- Barry Hawkins / Jackson Page v Mark Williams / Michael White
- Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert
Saturday, 23 April
10:00
- Zhao Xintong / Jamie Clarke v Shaun Murphy / Stephen Maguire
- Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
14:30
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
- Mark Allen / Scott Donaldson v Ronnie O’Sullivan / David Gilbert
19:00
- Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Mark Selby / Jamie Jones v Yan Bingtao / Chris Wakelin
Sunday, 24 April
10:00
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
14:30
- Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
19:00
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Monday, 25 April
13:00
- Luca Brecel / Noppon Saengkham v John Higgins / Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Kyren Wilson / Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham / Lyu Haotian
19:00
- Neil Robertson / Ashley Hugill v Jack Lisowski / Matthew Stevens
- Anthony McGill / Liam Highfield v Judd Trump / Hossein Vafaei
Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)
Tuesday, 26 April
10:00
14:30
19:00
Wednesday, 27 April
10:00
14:30
19:00
Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)
Thursday, 28 April
13:00
19:00
Friday, 29 April
10:00
14:30
19:00
Saturday, 30 April
10:00
14:30
19:00
Final (best of 35 frames)
Sunday, 1 May
13:00
19:00
Monday, 2 May
13:00
19:00
Previous Winners
The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:
- 1977: John Spencer
- 1978: Ray Reardon
- 1979: Terry Griffiths
- 1980: Cliff Thorburn
- 1981: Steve Davis
- 1982: Alex Higgins
- 1983: Steve Davis
- 1984: Steve Davis
- 1985: Dennis Taylor
- 1986: Joe Johnson
- 1987: Steve Davis
- 1988: Steve Davis
- 1989: Steve Davis
- 1990: Stephen Hendry
- 1991: John Parrott
- 1992: Stephen Hendry
- 1993: Stephen Hendry
- 1994: Stephen Hendry
- 1995: Stephen Hendry
- 1996: Stephen Hendry
- 1997: Ken Doherty
- 1998: John Higgins
- 1999: Stephen Hendry
- 2000: Mark Williams
- 2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2002: Peter Ebdon
- 2003: Mark Williams
- 2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2005: Shaun Murphy
- 2006: Graeme Dott
- 2007: John Higgins
- 2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2009: John Higgins
- 2010: Neil Robertson
- 2011: John Higgins
- 2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2014: Mark Selby
- 2015: Stuart Bingham
- 2016: Mark Selby
- 2017: Mark Selby
- 2018: Mark Williams
- 2019: Judd Trump
- 2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2021: Mark Selby
What is the format?
The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.
The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.
What is the draw for the World Championship first round?
- Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones
- Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin
- Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page
- Mark Williams (8) v Michael White
- Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui
- Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian
- Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield
- Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei
- Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill
- Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens
- Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham
- John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke
- Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire
- Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert
Watch and stream all the action from the World Snooker Championship 2022 on Eurosport and discovery+.
