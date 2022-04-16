Premium Snooker Mark Selby - Jamie Jones 11:00-14:00 Live

Selby 0-1 Jones (18-2)

It's early, but Jamie is in charge at the moment. He gets two reds down as shots to nothing, but can't apply colours to them. Mark hasn't settled yet however, and badly misses a red to the bottom right. He's in now, red to right middle, and has a chance to get his arm going. An early split on the pack off the brown doesn't work out though, and it's end of break on 18.

Selby 0-1 Jones

Frame ball pink goes to take this little break to 35, and the red with the rest that soon follows ends the argument. A total of 41 banks the opening frame for Jamie.

Selby 0-0 Jones (4-43)

Jamie registers a 24 before losing the cue ball and playing safe. He soon gets another chance though as Mark makes a mess of a safety, catching the jaws of the bottom right and leaving a red to left middle. The reds are open now and there's a load on for him, this is a great chance to take the frame.

Selby 0-0 Jones (4-17)

Here we go then, we'll have nine frames this morning and a mid-session interval after four of them. It's drama immediately, as Mark tries a thin contact safety on a red he can see full ball, and is warned that if he misses again he'll toss the frame. That necessitates a deadweight escape instead, which leaves a red on that Jamie can't plug into the bottom right. It's mistakes galore early on as neither player has settled down yet. Jamie gets the first proper chance, fluking a shooter of a red off the bottom knuckle of the left middle and into the yellow pocket, and he's in.

LET'S GO

Our MC Rob Walker is whipping the crowd up, and the Crucible Theatre is absolutely bouncing. What a joyous sight and sound that is!

IT’S TIME TO TALK

In the aftermath of the emergence of the Class of 92, Mark Selby is the greatest snooker player we’ve seen. He’s won four world titles, and nine triple crowns; that’s on a par with the great John Higgins. More than that he even retained the big one, a feat only managed by him and Ronnie O’Sullivan since Stephen Hendry’s reign of terror in the nineties. Selby has won 20 ranking events in total, had prolonged spells as world number one and is our reigning world champion; those four Crucible gongs were achieved in just eight years.

Yet despite being able to assert that hold over such a draining and nerve-jangling sport, Mark has been struggling with his mental health. He hinted at this in his post-Crucible triumph speech against Shaun Murphy last May, and the full extent of his troubles have come out this season.

As hard as that must have been for him, Selby deserves immense credit for using his platform to speak out about this. Many people still assume that glory, money and fame are nature’s insulators from the debilitating effects of mental illness, but if our world champion can be so open about his struggles then that should give us all cause to listen. Check in on yourself, and check in on your loved ones. It really is time to talk, and kudos for Selby for his part in initiating the conversation. Hold tight, Jester; we’re all in your corner.

FIRST UP

We start with the defending champ Mark Selby against Jamie Jones, a quarter-finalist here back in 2012.

On the other table the UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong takes on Jamie Clark, and we'll keep you abreast of what's happening through the morning.

WORLDS IN ACTION

It’s Christmas! Welcome one and all to 17 of the greatest days in the sporting calendar. It’s the event that never lets you down, that fortnight and change that ladles out excellence, glory, controversy, agonising failure, joyous redemption and near unwatchable seat-edge drama on a whim. For the 46th time now at the intimate and inimitable 980 seat colosseum that is the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, it’s time for the World Snooker Championship.

Bin off the bank holiday booze-ups, your Easter Sunday lunch, those jaunty walks in the Spring sunshine. This is all you need concern yourself with until we tick into the final hours of the 2 May, when two of the 32 players will wrestle like Holmes and Moriarty at the Reichenbach Falls for the biggest prize in the game.

I’ve watched a lot of sport in my life – too much, as has oft been pointed out – and I can’t think of any other event that promises and then spectacularly over-delivers with the stunning, metronomic regularity of this one. I can remember duff World Cups, but I can’t recall one World Snooker Championship that has disappointed. They’ve taken up hours and hours of my life, even in years where I should have been revising for life-altering exams, and every single second has been worth it. The advancing years and increasing cynicism haven’t dulled my affection either; as they say around these parts, the Beat Goes On.

There’s your marketing, now let’s get to the product. Brew up, settle in and hold on to your headwear. We’re back at the Crucible, and the boys will be baized shortly.

The 46th running of the World Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield begins with defending champion Mark Selby getting things underway at 10:00. He faces Jamie Jones on table 1 while Zhao Xintong takes on Jamie Clarke on table 2.

The afternoon session – starting at 14:30 - is headlined by Ronnie O’Sullivan, who faces Dave Gilbert. The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by Hossein Vafaei’s barb that O’Sullivan should retire , which the six-time champion has dismissed as “just words” . Barry Hawkins and Jackson Page are the other players in action in the afternoon session.

Shaun Murphy and Stephen Maguire begin their campaigns at 19:00 while Selby and Jones play to a conclusion in the other match. Bookies’ favourite Neil Robertson opens his campaign on Monday at 14:30 with a match against Ashley Hugill, and Judd Trump takes to the baize to face Vafaei at 14:30 on Wednesday.

Live comments

You can follow LIVE comments on every session from the World Snooker Championship 2022 on the Eurosport.co.uk website.

How to watch the event

The World Snooker Championship 2022 will be available on Eurosport and discovery+ , with all the latest news, reaction and highlights on Eurosport.com. Comments begin on this page at 10:00 on Saturday 16 April.

Schedule and dates

First round (best of 19 frames)

Saturday, 16 April

10:00

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

14:30

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

19:00

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Sunday, 17 April

10:00

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

14:30

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

19:00

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Monday, 18 April

10:00

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

14:30

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

19:00

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Tuesday, 19 April

10:00

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

14:30

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

19:00

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Wednesday, 20 April

10:00

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

14:30

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

19:00

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Thursday, 21 April

Second round (best of 25 frames)

Previous Winners

The World Championship has been running since 1927 and, prior to its move to the Crucible in 1977, it was dominated by Joe Davis, Walter Donaldson, Fred Davis, John Pulman, John Spencer and Ray Reardon, with Alex Higgins and Horace Lundrum winning it once apiece. Since the move to Sheffield, the winners are:

1977: John Spencer

1978: Ray Reardon

1979: Terry Griffiths

1980: Cliff Thorburn

1981: Steve Davis

1982: Alex Higgins

1983: Steve Davis

1984: Steve Davis

1985: Dennis Taylor

1986: Joe Johnson

1987: Steve Davis

1988: Steve Davis

1989: Steve Davis

1990: Stephen Hendry

1991: John Parrott

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1995: Stephen Hendry

1996: Stephen Hendry

1997: Ken Doherty

1998: John Higgins

1999: Stephen Hendry

2000: Mark Williams

2001: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2002: Peter Ebdon

2003: Mark Williams

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Shaun Murphy

2006: Graeme Dott

2007: John Higgins

2008: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2009: John Higgins

2010: Neil Robertson

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2014: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: Mark Selby

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

What is the format?

The epic 128-person qualifiers produced 16 players, who have emerged from that group to join the 16 top-ranked players in the world in the first-round draw.

The first round is best of 19 frames, the second and quarter-final rounds best of 25. The semi-finals are best of 33 and the final best of 35.

What is the draw for the World Championship first round?

Mark Selby (1) v Jamie Jones

Yan Bingtao (16) v Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (9) v Jackson Page

Mark Williams (8) v Michael White

Kyren Wilson (5) v Ding Junhui

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lyu Haotian

Anthony McGill (13) v Liam Highfield

Judd Trump (4) v Hossein Vafaei

Neil Robertson (3) v Ashley Hugill

Jack Lisowski (14) v Matthew Stevens

Luca Brecel (11) v Noppon Saengkham

John Higgins (6) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhao Xintong (7) v Jamie Clarke

Shaun Murphy (10) v Stephen Maguire

Mark Allen (15) v Scott Donaldson

Ronnie O’Sullivan (2) v David Gilbert

