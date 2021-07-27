As if the euphoric scenes inside the Tokyo Aquatics Centre weren’t enough, footage of new 200m freestyle Olympic champion Tom Dean’s friends and family roaring him on to victory from home has emerged in arguably the greatest video of the Games yet.

Having been third at the halfway mark, Dean tore through the closing 100m to tee up a photo finish with team-mate Duncan Scott and secure a famous one-two finish for Team GB , the first in the pool in over 100 years.

Friends and family of the Maidenhead Marlins swimming club hero gathered in the early hours to watch him race, making a deafening racket as they willed Dean to the wall.

The 21-year-old’s win sparked incredible scenes of uncontrolled delirium among his loved ones, with enough hugs and tears to fill an Olympic pool.

‘I don’t believe what I have just seen!’ – Dean leads in Scott for GB one-two

Dean and Scott’s triumph added to an incredible few days for Great Britain in the Aquatics Centre.

