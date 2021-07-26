Taekwondo is becoming increasingly popular for British fans watching the Olympics thanks to the athletes getting among the medals.

It wasn't to be for Williams and despite Jelic being behind with seconds remaining, a head kick turned it in the European champion's favour - eventually winning 25-22 in the -67kg category final.

The biggest shock in taekwondo saw Jones' dream of a history-making three successive Olympic Games gold medal come crashing down in a 16-12 defeat to Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorian in the last 16 of the -57kg weight division.

Walkden, who starts her own quest for a first gold medal on Tuesday, July 27, was left in tears after seeing Jones fall to defeat but the latter is now urging her best friend to bring home the gold.

“When I looked up and saw her crying, I knew she was as hurt as me,” Jones said.

“Bianca is amazing and I will tell her my mistakes so she doesn’t make them herself. But it is all there for her to go and get that gold medal.”

Heavyweight fighter Walkden is a three-time world champion who won bronze in Rio and is not the only Brit due to compete in the last day of taekwondo competition - Mahama Cho is looking for a medal after finishing fourth in his category at Rio 2016.

With millions of Brits tuning in for Williams' final and similar numbers expected to follow Walkden's journey, it's time to read up on the rules of a sport that really is a case of blink and you miss it.

Taekwondo rules explained

The main aim of taekwondo is to land as many kicks and punches upon the scoring zones of your opponent.

Scoring zones come from landing hits on the torso and the head and both kicks and punches must be accurate and powerful so the electronic scoring system picks it up.

Whoever has the most points at the end is declared the winner but, like boxing, fighters can win by knocking out their opponent too.

Lauren Williams narrowly missed out on gold for Team GB Image credit: Getty Images

The scoring is awarded as follows:

One point for a valid punch to the trunk protector

Two points for a valid kick to the trunk protector

Four points for a valid turning kick to the trunk protector

Three points for a valid kick to the head

Five points for a valid turning kick to the head

One point awarded for every penalty (known as gam-jeom) given against the opponent

How many rounds in taekwondo?

All matches last three rounds of two minutes each, with a one-minute break between rounds.

