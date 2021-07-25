Jones was bidding to make history at the Games in Japan by becoming the first taekwondo player to win three Olympic gold medals.

The Welshwoman was the favourite to win the -57kg category and add to the London 2012 and Rio 2016 golds she already had in her collection.

But rival Kimia Alizadeh Zonoozi had other ideas. The Iranian refugee, who won bronze at Rio 2016, shocked the world to beat Jones 16-12 in the round of 16.

Jones had several team-mates in attendance for the match and close friend Walkden was one of the Team GB members in the stands.

Walkden cut an increasingly nervous figure in the stands as Jones struggled to find a rhythm and would shouted instructions at her friend.

Jade Jones (R) of Team Great Britain competes against Kimia Alizadeh Zonouzi of IOC Refugee Team during the Women's -57kg Taekwondo Round of 16 contest Image credit: Getty Images

The match was tied 10-10 in the final 30 seconds before a flurry of activity from Zonoozi and a failed challenge sealed Jones’ fate.

When the result was confirmed, Walkden broke down in tears and was immediately consoled by Lauren Williams.

While Jones could still compete for a bronze medal depending on how Zonoozi does in the rest of the tournament, Walkden will have her first Tokyo 2020 match on Tuesday.

The three-time world champion will compete in the -67kg tournament.

