Rafael Nadal's injury sustained at Indian Wells was "absolutely unexpected" and a "real shame", according to Eurosport expert Alex Corretja.

The 35-year-old had been struggling with a pectoral injury during the tournament, but on his return to Spain on Tuesday he told reporters that he was “all good". However, after consultation with doctor Angel Ruiz-Cotorro, it was revealed that he has a stress fracture in the third-left costal arch - an injury that occurred during the match.

The time frame for his recovery will leave him with limited preparation time for the 2022 French Open as he looks to snatch back his long-standing crown from rival Novak Djokovic, and Corretja has admitted that it is a concern.

"This injury for Rafa was absolutely unexpected," Corretja told Eurosport Spain.

"Honestly, he was in perfect form, with confidence, winning matches. It really was a perfect start for the season, but sometimes it can happen that when you haven't competed for a while you start to win many sets, many matches and that sometimes causes a new injury, as has been the case this time.

"The real shame is that the best part of the season was coming for him: the clay. Now he is going to have to recover, go back to training, and hopefully, he can play a tournament prior to Roland Garros because really the expectations, and the hopes that he will win again in Paris, are very high.

"Hopefully he will arrive in shape because I sincerely believe that it is very important that Nadal is on the circuit."

Fellow Eurosport expert Chris Evert added of Nadal: "I saw the look on his face, he was weary, he was tired and he's human. He needs that rest which is as important as playing matches, and he can't play as much as these younger players can play, week-in and week-out because of all the tennis he has had in his lifetime.

"Nothing surprises me about Rafa, he continues to impress, he continues to show us what a warrior he is and what a fighter he is and he continues to show his humility. He is as great a person as he is a tennis player.

"Trust me when I say that - I've been there - top players, when they have a streak, it continues to put more and more pressure on you. It's like everyone's waiting for that one loss, and every player wants to be the one that beats you when you have a streak going.

Corretja also shared his thoughts on Ashleigh Barty's shock retirement announcement on Wednesday and said that he felt "very sad" that she was leaving the WTA Tour.

"Barty's decision has surprised me," he said. "I have to admit that as a fan of Ashleigh, I am super sad because it is a disappointment to see that one of your favourite players leaves tennis.

"Honestly, I would love to talk to her to understand the reasons, but if she has made this decision, she must be supported and respected.

"She was a player who varied her game, who played totally different tennis. She was the world No. 1, a Grand Slam winner in recent times and it has left me personally very sad to see that we are not going to enjoy her.

"I hope that she will take some time, and maybe in a year, two or three, she will return to the courts, because I sincerely believe that her presence is super important for tennis, and we are going to miss her in the meantime."

