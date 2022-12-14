Andy Murray and brother Jamie could play together in doubles for the final time at the forthcoming Battle of the Brits in Scotland, with the latter stating it is "certainly possible".

The brothers have been incredible success stories in their own right for Great Britain, with Andy reaching No. 1 in singles and Jamie doing the same in doubles.

But they have also come together to play doubles, most notably for their nation as Britain won the Davis Cup in 2015.

However, with both in their mid-thirties - Jamie is 36, while Andy is 35 - and opportunities dwindling for the pair to line up together, the Aberdeen event could be their doubles swansong.

"It's certainly possible," Jamie said of the December 21-22 tournament, which sees England play Scotland.

"I don't know what his [Andy's] plans are, really. I guess it depends on how he's playing, how his body's feeling.

"It's not like we get loads of opportunities to do it.

"That was one big reason for putting the event on in the first place."

Andy and Jamie Murray celebrate Great Britain's doubles victory over Argentina in their Davis Cup semi-final Image credit: Reuters

"When you've been at the top of the game and got to No. 1, that's always where your reference point is in terms of how you're doing.

"So in that respect, it's been pretty average, but at the beginning of the year I was ranked No. 135 in the world and now I'm in the 40s.

"That's a big jump, so it's been okay this year. So for a lot of players that would be really positive.

"I would like to have done better, and I don't feel like I have played my best tennis this year. I just want to keep progressing.

"This year, I have progressed a lot from where I was, if things obviously start to go backwards then you know, if performances don't improve or physically I'm struggling then I have to look at things.

"But I'm still kind of going in the direction that I want to be. [I've] got plans to have a good year next year."

