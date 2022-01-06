Great Britain have kept their ATP Cup knockout hopes alive after beating USA 2-1 in Group C.

Jamie Murray and doubles partner Dan Evans came from a set down to beat Taylor Fritz and John Isner 6-7(3), 7-5, 10-8. If Germany beat Canada on Thursday then Britain will progress to the knockout stages.

Evans beat Isner 6-4, 7-6(3) earlier in the day, while Fritz overcame Britain's number one Cameron Norrie 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-1 to force a doubles decider.

Speaking after the decisive three sets victory, Murray was delighted with how the team performed on the day even if it proves to be their final day in the tournament.

"We knew if we could get in the points, we could use our skills to win them," he said.

"Obviously, to get that break back at 4-2 gave us a bit of momentum in our favour and we finished the match really strong after that.

"It was a really exciting day for the team, we're pumped to win and hopefully results go our way so we can get a chance to get out there again on Saturday."

Evans added: "We're all close - it's great to come through. I enjoyed it two years ago and it's the same again this year.

"Whatever happens, we've done great, and the bench were fired up and they got us through. They kept our energy up, that's why it's a team event and we take pride in our bench."

