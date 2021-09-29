Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will not be playing the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells next week.

The world No 1 has not competed since seeing his Calendar Slam bid ended in the final of the US Open by Daniil Medvedev earlier this month.

With the Paris Masters and season-ending ATP Finals the other two big events left on the 2021 calendar, it remains to be seen if Djokovic takes to the court again this year.

Tennis Federer: 'A new, incredible player' will break 20 Grand Slam titles record YESTERDAY AT 10:56

"I am sorry I won't get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go,” he said in a statement. “I hope to see you next year.”

Djokovic is a five-time champion in Indian Wells, which starts on October 4, and his absence means Medvedev will be the top seed, assuming he plays after helping Team Europe win the Laver Cup

Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas added: “We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall. We hope to see him back in Tennis Paradise next March to contend for a record-setting sixth title in the desert."

Indian Wells is usually played in March but was rescheduled this season because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be played in front of a full capacity crowd but without Djokovic, women’s world No 1 Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka, and Serena Williams. US Open champion Emma Raducanu will be there after taking a wildcard

An emotional Djokovic said after the US Open that he didn’t know whether he would play again this season.

“To be honest, I don’t have any plan. Absolutely nothing. I don’t know if I’ll play anything, anywhere. Currently, I’m here in New York with my thoughts.

“Of course, my life is now completely different ... I would like to spend more time with my children.”

Tennis Federer: Djokovic, Nadal have a different mindset to me right now 27/09/2021 AT 10:56