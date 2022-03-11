Chris Evert believes Ivan Lendl is the perfect choice to once again guide Andy Murray as the Scot bids to return to the upper echelons of the ATP rankings.

The three-time Grand Slam champion enjoyed two highly successful spells with Lendl as his coach and he has turned to the Czech for a third time to try to ignite his 2022 campaign.

The former world No. 1 still feels he has more to say at the highest level of the men’s game and Evert understands why Murray has opted to re-appoint a man who helped guide him to the finest achievements of his career.

“I love Lendl. I love what he did with Andy when they were together,” said Evert during an exclusive interview with Eurosport.

“I love the success they had together, everything that he taught Andy, everything that he introduced to Andy, his coaching technique with Andy. I just feel like he enhanced everything that Andy had.

“I was so happy when I saw that they were back together, happy for both of them.

I have a lot of respect for Lendl as a coach. I think he's really smart, intuitive, observant, and he knows Andy in and out. So if Andy wants to put one last squeeze into his game, Lendl is the perfect person to ask to be along for the ride.



Murray had been runner up in three Grand Slam finals prior to appointing Lendl at the start of 2012 for what was their first spell together.

Another final defeat at Wimbledon followed before he made the breakthrough in the majors at the US Open to follow up winning gold at the London Olympics.

A maiden Wimbledon title ensued in 2013 before they parted ways. However, just one major final appearance in the next two years prompted Lendl to return to the Murray camp in 2016 and more success followed at Wimbledon and at the Rio Olympics.

The Scot would finish the year as the world number one but injury dampened his hopes of continued success, with major hip surgery putting his career in serious jeopardy.

Murray has been struggling to find a path back to where he thinks he belongs ever since but Evert is convinced Lendl can get something extra from his old protege.

“I think he brings a hard work ethic,” she said. “He helped him with the emotional and mental element as well. Look at the way that Ivan played, just very stoic, unemotional, workmanlike. That influence made Andy stronger mentally.

“I don't know what he tells Andy, but it just seemed to me that Andy was playing a little more aggressive during that time and not as passive. He was trusting, going for his shots a little bit more and [was more] confident. But Lendl was all about hard work, and I'm sure he put Andy through the wringer. I can hear him say things like “Look! You got to be the fittest guy out there, OK? If you're not the best tennis player, at least be the fittest like I was”, putting a lot into the physical part.”

Murray, now ranked 88 in the world, will hope to put solid runs together at both Indian Wells and the Miami Masters over the course of the next month before spending time training with Lendl as he skips the clay swing in preparation for the grass season.

Evert does not believe Lendl would return if he didn’t see the potential for Murray to improve further and she expects both will be committed to making it a significant success.

“It says that Andy's putting in 100%, that he's not trying to cut corners, that he wants to give it one last hurrah and one last big push to be the best he can be,” she added.

“And what it says about Lendl is that he was up for a challenge. He was up for the challenge, and he's going to enjoy it. I think he has the belief that Andy can go up another level or two under his guidance.”

