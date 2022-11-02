Daniil Medvedev blamed the umpire’s “bad match” for angrily smashing his racquet on the floor following his shock second-round Paris Masters loss to Alex de Minaur.

The world No. 3 was beaten for the first time by his Australian opponent, who recorded his first victory against a top-five opponent at the 19th attempt.

De Minaur won the 2h46 encounter 6-4 2-6 7-5 to set up a third-round tie with Frances Tiafoe, but it was Medvedev’s furious post-match antics that stole the headlines.

After letting a third-set lead slip and losing the match on a double fault, Medvedev launched his racquet into the court before greeting his opponent at the net and shaking hands, as the Paris crowd booed the 26-year-old for his behaviour.

When quizzed afterwards, Medvedev blamed umpire Nacho Forcadell's “bad match” for the loss of his temper.

“I was not at all talking to the umpire about the crowd,” explained Medvedev, clarifying his frustration was not aimed at the Bercy fans.

“In my opinion, the crowd was nice, supporting both players, 50/50, always nice. In my opinion, the umpire didn't do a good match, but I'm not criticising.

“It's like, he did a bad match like I can do a bad match, for example,” he added.

Medvedev insisted that there are no ongoing issues between himself and Forcadell, while admitting he did let his emotions get the better of him.

He said: “At the end my attitude was not good enough. I can admit it. But in my opinion, he didn't make a good match.

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 02: Daniil Medvedev reacts against Alex De Minaur of Australia in the second round during Day Three of the Rolex Paris Masters tennis at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on November 2, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Imag Image credit: Eurosport

“I like Nacho, and I like him as an umpire. I'm talking only about today.”

It was the Russian’s first loss since he was forced to retire from his Astana Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic last month.

