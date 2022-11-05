Holger Rune vs Felix Auger-Aliassime live: Rune takes early break in Paris semi-final clash
H. Rune vs F. Auger-Aliassime | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 05.11.2022 | Court Central
Live
In Progress
H. Rune
2
F. Auger-Aliassime (8)
1
13:24
*RUNE 2-1 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Here's a chance for Rune; a wayward shot from Felix goes long, and then a superb cross-court backhand winner from the Dane puts him 30-0 up.
Rune hooks a backhand wide, but then sets up two break points after successfully challenging a long Felix serve before the Canadian's second serve kicks off the net cord and lands out for a double fault.
Felix saves the first with a nice forehand winner, but then a bad miss on the volley hands Rune the early break!
13:20
RUNE 1-1 AUGER-ALIASSIME*
The two players trade points in short rallies as it gets to 30-30.
Felix drifts a backhand slice into the net, and a big Rune serve proves too hot to handle as he sees out the hold.
Both players will be happy to get through their opening service games unscathed.
13:16
*RUNE 0-1 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Rune starts well with a fantastic return to take the opening point.
Felix responds with a big unreturnable first serve, but a backhand then finds the net to give the Dane a sniff at 30-15.
Rune then nets a backhand and Felix edges ahead with another excellent serve out wide, but it goes to deuce as a wayward groundstroke from Felix flies over the baseline.
No danger - two strong serves helps Felix snuff out any chance of an early break.
13:11
AND WE'RE OFF
Felix to serve.
13:07
PLAYERS READY
Right, the players have had their dramatic entrances, coin toss done, pictures taken, the warm-ups are underway and it's not long now until we get going in Paris.
13:04
MESMERISED MATS
One man who's been impressed by Auger-Aliassime is Mats Wilander.
“Be very aware, when he’s playing, his serve is absolutely huge, his physicality is that of Novak Djokovic and maybe even a step above, and that doesn't come lightly under my mouth because I’ve always thought Djokovic was the greatest athlete of any sport.
“But Felix Auger-Aliassime is right up there and would push Novak for his money in every department physically, and that’s unbelievable.”
‘Unbelievable’ Auger-Aliassime can push Djokovic in ‘every department’ - Wilander
13:00
ALCARAZ BOWS OUT
Rune had to overcome world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz to reach this stage.
Victory was sealed because the Spaniard had to retire with injury, but Rune was 6-3 6-6 (3-1) up at the time.
You can read all about that match here:
Alcaraz retires as Rune progresses to Paris Masters semi-finals
12:55
STAN'S NOT A FAN
Rune hasn't always made friends along the way though - veteran Stan Wawrinka told him to "stop acting like a baby on court" after their first-round meeting...
Rune's manager pours cold water on Wawrinka 'baby' claims
12:50
RUNE ON A RUN
Rune, who is just 19, is competing in his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final here.
The Dane been in terrific form recently, winning 17 of his last 19 matches, and he's bidding to reach a fourth consecutive ATP final.
In addition to his defeat in Basel, Rune made it to the decisive matches in Stockholm and Sofia, winning the Swedish event for his second title of 2022.
Image credit: Getty Images
12:45
FELIX ON FIRE
Eighth seed Auger-Aliassime beat Frances Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 in the quarter-finals for a 16th consecutive tour-level victory.
But today he’s up against an opponent who’s in similarly formidable form…
12:40
WE MEET AGAIN...
These two players have only met once before, but that was less than a week ago in the final in Basel.
Auger-Aliassime got the better of that clash 6-3 7-5 to take his third straight ATP title.
That's right - the Canadian is aiming for a fourth tournament win in a row in Paris after victories in Florence, Antwerp and Basel. Not bad going!
Image credit: Getty Images