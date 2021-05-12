Andy Murray made a winning return at the Italian Open when teaming up with Liam Broady to beat Australians Max Purcell and Luke Saville.

The former world No 1 last played in early March and spent two months sidelined with a groin injury that ruled him out of the Miami Open.

Murray practised with Novak Djokovic in Rome on Monday, and on Wednesday the Briton came through a tight match with Broady.

Roland-Garros Murray ‘deserves’ wildcard for French Open - tournament director 8 HOURS AGO

The pair battled back to win 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 10-6 against Purcell and Saville in the first round.

Eighth seed pairing Kevin Krawietz and Horia Tecau will be the next obstacle for Murray and Broady in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Watch Murray and Djokovic train together in Rome

Murray is set to return to singles action next week when playing in either Lyon or Geneva.

Murray has been confirmed for Queen’s in June, and could be in line for a French Open wildcard, with the Grand Slam at Roland Garros starting on May 30.

"Andy is trying his best to come back," said French Open tournament director Guy Forget.

Liam Broady and Andy Murray beat Max Purcell and Luke Saville Image credit: Getty Images

His knowledge and experience is so big that if he feels physically fit and he can afford to play a few matches before Roland Garros, I believe, and it is only my guess, is that he can beat probably half of the people in the main draw.

"Andy knows he is not going to pretend to play tournaments if he does not feel he can compete with the best guys.

"Andy also knows he can get a wildcard or even qualify and then play Nadal first round.

'Great to practise with Andy Murray and hopefully he's back soon' - Djokovic

"He just loves the game and wants to go out to perform and win matches, so I believe if he asks for one, it is because he believes he can perform and win a few matches."

- - -

The French Open begins on May 30 and you can watch every ball live on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app

ATP Rome doubles Murray to play Italian Open doubles with Broady YESTERDAY AT 12:33