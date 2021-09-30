Cameron Norrie came from 2-5 down in the first set to beat Dan Evans in straight sets in an all-British clash in the second round of the San Diego Open.

British No 1 Evans saw two set points slip away as Norrie rallied to win 7-6(3) 6-3 in just under two hours.

Norrie will face fourth seed Denis Shapovalov or Taylor Fritz in his ninth quarter-final of the year while Evans is set to head to Indian Wells for the BNP Paribas Open next week.

ATP San Diego Evans sets up Norrie showdown in San Diego 13 HOURS AGO

In only the second meeting between the pair, Evans took control of the first set early, saving break point in the first game and then winning the next two games in a row to move 3-0 ahead.

Norrie got on the board but it looked as though the first set was nearly finished as Evans moved 5-2 ahead.

However, Norrie saved two set points and then broke back in the next game to get back on serve.

The British No 2 dominated the tiebreak, winning it 7-3, and then got the only break in the second set to move 5-3 ahead.

Evans saved two match points but Norrie sealed victory at the third attempt.

Andy Murray is in action early Friday morning UK time as he faces second seed Casper Ruud.

ATP San Diego 'I've had some tough draws' - Murray beats Kudla, to face Ruud in San Diego YESTERDAY AT 09:56