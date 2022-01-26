Tim Henman and Mats Wilander have hailed the ‘unbelievable’ achievements of Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid following their victory in the final of the wheelchair doubles at the Australian Open.

The Brits have proved a cut above their rivals, and victory in Melbourne on Wednesday was their ninth consecutive Grand Slam.

Their all-conquering run dates back to the US Open of 2019, and Henham said the bond between them is so strong.

“It is unbelievable,” Henman said in the Cube. “They just have the most incredible partnership and friendship. You can see what it means to them.

“It was a tight final-set tiebreak, but they were able to keep that run going and it is a massive achievement.”

Wilander is no stranger to majors, having won seven Grand Slams, and he is impressed with how they have advanced the game.

“They are unbelievable,” Wilander said. “They are amazing athletes and have incredible technique, and the passion to turn the sport into a profession is incredible.

“There are people behind them backing wheelchair tennis, but it is them - the athletes. They are true professionals.

“To see what they have to go through in the locker room to prepare for a match, it is amazing.”

