Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from the 2022 Australian Open due to a hand injury.

The 29-year-old world number four was a semi-finalist in 2019, but suffered the injury in training on Wednesday and will now miss the first Grand Slam of the season.

As a result, she will also miss WTA warm-up events in Adelaide and Sydney in the run-up.

"Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won't be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and [the] Australian Open this year," Pliskova announced.

The Czech player is the third high-profile finalist to drop out after Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu for the event, which starts on January 17.

