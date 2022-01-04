Jamie Murray has questioned whether he would be getting a medical exemption to play at the 2022 Australian Open if he was in Novak Djokovic’s position.

Australian Open organisers ruled that all players must be vaccinated to compete at the tournament, or have a medical exemption. Djokovic has so far not revealed his vaccination status, but he said on Instagram that he has “an exemption permission" to travel to Australia.

It has not been made clear what criteria Djokovic met in order to get an exemption.

Speaking after competing for Great Britain at the ATP Cup , Murray said: “I don’t know what to say about that really. I think if it was me that wasn’t vaccinated I wouldn’t be getting an exemption.

“But well done to him for getting clear to come to Australia and compete.”

Asked whether he was suggesting it was not fair, Murray added: “Well, it's whatever you want to say. That's the situation.”

Murray’s GB team-mate Liam Broady added: “At the end of the day you kind of have to trust that he does has a valid reason for the medical exemption. That's all you can say about it, really, isn't it.”

Even though the Australian Open released a statement explaining their process, the debate over Djokovic’s medical exemption is likely to rage on over the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen what reception he receives from the Melbourne crowd, who have spent much of the last two years in lockdown and have had their travel severely restricted.

Australians James Duckworth and Alex de Minaur were asked about Djokovic's exemption following their defeat to Russia at the ATP Cup.

Duckworth was diplomatic with his response, saying: "I don't know the criteria for exemptions, apparently it's an independent panel, he must have fit the criteria somehow, so, yeah, if he's fit the criteria, then, yeah, he should be able to come."

World No 34 De Minaur added: "I just think it's just very interesting, that's all I'm going to say. But, hey, it is what it is, I just hope that the other players that I heard there were other cases as well, they got exemptions, so I hope they will all fit the criteria."

Australian veteran Sam Stosur, who is playing the tournament for the last time before retiring from singles, said it was not the role of fellow players to argue against medical exemptions.

“I think if they’ve been given a medical exemption, then it’s for a medical exemption, so I think you’ve got to do that. But, yeah, hopefully it’s for the right reasons,” said Stosur before the decision was announced that Djokovic would get a medical exemption.

“I think first and foremost Australia, especially in Victoria, it’s been a tough slog the last two years, so I think for things to get turned around in another way for tennis players I don’t think necessarily would be right.

“As long as it’s all for the right reasons and it is for true medical exemptions, then I mean I don’t think you can really argue with that.”

Stosur’s fellow Australian, world No 1 Ashleigh Barty, also suggested she would trust the process.

It’s a tricky one for me because it’s not my decision. We put the trust in those people that are making those decisions. They have the correct information. That’s what it is. That’s all it is. There’s nothing else to it.

“That’s the very last thing I’m thinking of when I’m on the court is the medical history of the player on the opposite side.”

Tennis Australia said in December that a three-person independent panel would review each application for an exemption, while a second review from a government-appointed panel would also look at the case before it is passed on to the Australian Immunisation Register.

In a statement on Tuesday TA insisted that Djokovic was only handed the exemption after a “rigorous review process”.

Former Australian Open semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov was also asked for his thoughts on medical exemptions before playing

“I’m not a doctor but I’m sure there’s a reason that if somebody needs that [an exemption]. If it’s legit…if it’s to that extent and that point, then of course.”

