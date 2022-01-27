It may come as no surprise, but Nick Kyrgios was not entirely calm and measured during his Australian Open doubles semi-final alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The Australian duo, who have been taking Melbourne Park by storm as wild cards in the doubles, clinched an emotional and memorable victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in straight sets to reach the showpiece on Saturday night.

'Special K', as they are now known, had to battle ferociously at times to get past the doughty Granollers and Zeballos and eventually sealed a 7-6(4) 6-4 win in front of a raucous crowd inside Rod Laver Arena.

But of course, Kyrgios grabbed the attention with more than just his incredible serving and wild celebrations. The 26-year-old also had moments where he lost his composure in a big way, even with his good friend and compatriot alongside him to calm things down at times.

At 4-3 up in the second set, having won the first, Kyrgios got hugely frustrated with the umpire over the net cord sensor with Granollers and Zeballos having forced break points on his serve.

The Canberra star then proceeded to hit the backboard with his hand very hard in frustration to release some of the anger and tension that he was clearly feeling in the moment.

Later in the same game, after his opponents had clinched what could have been a crucial break of serve, Kyrgios violently smashed his racquet on the ground and bent the frame quite considerably as Kokkinakis watched on.

Impressively, however, Kyrgios managed to keep his composure for the most part thereafter, and he and Kokkinakis roared back in the second set to seal a straight-sets win and an unexpected place in the final.

The unseeded duo are into a doubles final for the first time in their careers and will face compatriots Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in an all-Australian battle that the Melbourne fans will savour.

“I’ve played a lot of singles matches around the globe with amazing atmospheres, but this week with Thanasi. Nothing beats this, this has been insane," Kyrgios said after the match.

Kokkinakis said: "It's all about the crowd, the atmosphere. That is what gets us going. We worry about the tennis second. We would not have had this result anywhere else it's sick.

"Both of us bring something different. A different energy, a different charisma on the court. We just enjoy it and have fun. I think we're unpredictable and that's why the crowd enjoy it."

On facing compatriots Ebden and Purcell in the final, Kyrgios said: "They are great doubles players we're not going to take them lightly. They are obviously playing some good tennis.

"It's the final so I'm looking forward to it. It's great to see Aussies having success. I'm super excited and soaking it all in."

While he has received plenty of admiration and praise, particularly from the Eurosport experts, he has also copped plenty of criticism for his antics. One of his beaten doubles opponents, Michael Venus, had a scathing assessment of Kyrgios and his play

"It felt like a circus out there, and not really a tennis match,” Venus told 1News.

"Between serves, [they were] geeing the crowd up and getting them to cheer at times like that. I don’t think that’s really on. You know, if it’s on the other foot, old mate [Kyrgios] would have flipped his lid.

"He already did get mad there by himself. It’s amazing, he can smash a ball out that hits a kid and just because he gives them a racquet afterwards people can say he is such a good guy.

"Anytime you were going back to get the balls to serve, people were making comments about yourself, your family.

