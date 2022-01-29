There was an astonishing moment as the Australian Open doubles final neared its conclusion as Nick Kyrgios demanded that a fan be removed for shouting.

Amid all the drama, fun and tension, there were a few surprising incidents, including Kyrgios sprinting over to hug his partner when he feared he had suffered an injury late on in the second set as the pair closed in on victory.

But perhaps the most dramatic moment came when a fan yelled out, just as Kyrgios was in his serving motion. Initially, it was Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden who were most upset as they complained to the umpire about being distracted while trying to make a return.

Then Kyrgios had a second wind and decided to take action. The fiery Canberra star walked over and pointed out the fan before demanding that security escort him out of the stadium.

"Get him out! Get him out!" yelled Kyrgios, appearing to be joined by the other three players on the court.

While the fan, sporting a mullet, attempted to plead his case and remain in his seat for the conclusion of a historic day's tennis, he was promptly hauled out, along with his two companions.

The boos turned to raucous cheers as the other fans in the stadium took Kyrgios' side in the matter, and it ended in somewhat comical fashion with all four players on the court gesturing for the rowdy supporter to leave.

Undeterred, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis proceeded to hold their composure and close out a famous doubles triumph at Melbourne Park as each collected their maiden Grand Slam title on home soil.

Kyrgios served out the all-Australian showpiece match to love to clinch a 7-5 6-4 victory before hugging his team-mate and good friend at the net.

"Honestly, this week has been a dream come true for me," Kyrgios said. "I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else."

- - -

